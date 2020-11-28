Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak delivered his spending review this week amid the harsh economic effects of coronavirus and the UK's mounting debt pile. Why was foreign aid cut, should public sector workers have received a pay rise and have all the hard choices been delayed until next year? Plus, we discuss how England will exit its national lockdown next week, what happens at Christmas and why there is much unhappiness about the new system of regional tiers.

Presented by Sebastian Payne, with Sarah Neville, Jim Pickard, Chris Giles and George Parker. Produced by Anna Dedhar and Josh de la Mare. The sound engineer was Breen Turner and the editor Liam Nolan. Review clips: BBC Radio 4, Parliament

