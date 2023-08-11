A summer motoring special

FT SeriesA summer motoring specialTen great stories that will shift things up a gearA selection of race cars in Mercedes-Benz’s Holy Halls © Felix BrüggemannThe fast and furious battle to bag a Toyota SupraThe star of the film franchise makes for a great – and souped-up – daily drive new Moto heaven in TuscanyRide 70s offers vintage bike enthusiasts the rare opportunity to take one of the world’s great road tripsMeet the supercar spottersIt’s obsessive, turbo-charged and can make the most dedicated car hounds many millions of dollars. Welcome to the world of the V12 snapperMotorbikes so good even Aquaman wants to ride themInside the LA workshop of Max Hazan, builder of fantasy enginesWhy the Silver Shadow is still the coolest classic car in the worldThe Rolls-Royce beloved by Michael Caine is 58 years old – and it’s still a supermodel A biker’s tour through hidden VietnamExploring the beauties of the country’s roads less travelled – on two wheelsMore from this SeriesThe secrets of the Mercedes-Benz Holy HallsThe maker opens the doors to the world’s most extraordinary car collection A first drive of the new Ferrari PurosangueThe latest addition to the brand’s stable is a four-wheel drive grand tourer. Just don’t call it an SUVSir Jackie Stewart: ‘In another life I would have been a Beatle’The motor-racing legend and campaigner on Mars bars, E-Type Jags and his fight to cure dementiaBehind the wheel of the electric Rolls-Royce SpectreIt’s a car of epic proportions, but how well does the maker’s first EV venture perform?