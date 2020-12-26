Baya Simons

Gone are the days when all incense was patchouli-scented and made your house smell like a whole-foods shop. Scented sticks have had a luxury renaissance. LA-based “therapeutic perfumery” Bodha has a new scent called Tenderness that carries aromas of rose, geranium & shiso leaf. L’Objet and The Haas Brothers’s incense promises to fill a space with dry, woody notes that are “native to the desert”, while Gucci’s bamboo interpretation burns into a heady mix of birch, orange leaves and beeswax, designed to evoke an artisan’s Florentine workshop. All, happily, are patchouli free.

Maison Balzac Japanese incense, £25 for 50 sticks
Bodha Tenderness smokeless incense, $48
Astier de Villatte Anchorage incense, £35 for 125 sticks, liberty.com
Gucci Fumus bamboo incense sticks, £60
L’Objet Haas Brothers Mojave Palm incense, £45
