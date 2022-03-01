The therapeutic power of water

FT SeriesThe therapeutic power of water How to immerse yourself in everything, from aquatic art to geothermal bathing© Getty ImagesSomething in the water – the rise of aquatic artArtists are finding new inspiration in the world’s liquid borders1 hour agoThe joy of New Mexico’s geothermal watersWhere to plunge into the world’s best natural spasGo with the London flow: six top walks along the Thames To explore the capital’s biggest liquid asset on foot is an adventure in architecture, culture and natureImmersion therapy: the secrets of a perfect bathSoaks to salve the soul – and scrubs to save the bodyTake the plunge – seven things you need to wild swim this winterFrom lakes to lochs, here’s our selection of the best cold-water kitWhere to bliss out – five great city day-spas Luxurious escapes, from Manhattan to Marrakech