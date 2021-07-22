Meet the Olympians

The Financial Times looks back at past encounters with nine Tokyo hopefuls

© Chantal Anderson | Naomi Osaka, photographed for FT Weekend Magazine in Los Angeles in April 2019
Olympian Adam Peaty has a plan to be the greatest of all time

Team GB’s swimming phenomenon on what it takes to reach greatness in Tokyo — and beyond

Why the boxer Ramla Ali is a force for good

The former refugee fought every step of the way to become a champion boxer. But she wants to be known ‘as a person who was able to give back’

Mutaz Essa Barshim on Monopoly, vinyl and channelling Jackie Chan

The Qatari high-jumping world champion opens his black book of style

Olympian, interrupted: Max Whitlock on waiting another year for the games

The British double gold gymnast on mindset, medals and the challenges of staying on top

Simone Biles: ‘Sometimes it’s like: how did I just do that?’

Her gravity-defying performances electrified audiences at the Rio Olympics. Now America’s most decorated gymnast is getting used to life back home

Tennis star Naomi Osaka on success, Serena and Grand Slams

The 21-year-old athlete talks to the FT about her route to the top of the game

Kimia Alizadeh, the Iranian Olympic medallist fighting inequality

Women and competitive sport have been an uneasy mix in this society but the teenage martial artist who fought her way to glory has become a role model

Pursuits special: Women at the top of their game

The double-Olympic cycling champion sets her sights on her first Commonwealth Games gold medal in Glasgow

Katarina Johnson-Thompson: my journey to becoming a world champion

The heptathlete on overcoming setbacks, the moment that changed everything and her quest for Olympic gold