Putin’s war in Ukraine is not going to plan, but it’s as yet unclear how the Russian leader will react to these failures. Gideon talks to strategic expert Lawrence Freedman about what the Russian military can realistically achieve and, in particular, how worried Nato should be about Russia’s decision to put its nuclear weapons on standby.

Clips: BBC, CNN

Want to read more?

Another Stalingrad’: assault on Kharkiv shatters ties that once bound two nations

Air power counts for little in Ukraine war as caution prevails on both sides

West takes Putin’s nuclear weapons threat seriously

Tracking Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in maps

Subscribe to The Rachman Review wherever you get your podcasts - please listen, rate and subscribe.

Presented by Gideon Rachman. Produced by Fiona Symon. Sound design by Breen Turner.

Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com

See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.