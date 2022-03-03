Ukraine failures tarnish Putin’s aura of invincibility
Putin’s war in Ukraine is not going to plan, but it’s as yet unclear how the Russian leader will react to these failures. Gideon talks to strategic expert Lawrence Freedman about what the Russian military can realistically achieve and, in particular, how worried Nato should be about Russia’s decision to put its nuclear weapons on standby.
Presented by Gideon Rachman. Produced by Fiona Symon. Sound design by Breen Turner.
