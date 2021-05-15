Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

The opposition Labour party was consumed by infighting this week after Sir Keir Starmer botched a shadow cabinet reshuffle, leading to questions about whether he can survive as leader. Did Starmer overreact and is Labour facing a civil war? Plus, we discuss this year's Queen's Speech and whether the Johnson government's legislative agenda is bold or packed with filler. Presented by Sebastian Payne, with Jim Pickard, Robert Shrimsley and Sarah Neville. Produced by Anna Dedhar and Josh de la Mare. The sound engineer was Breen Turner. Review clips: UK news pool, BBC, Parliament TV

A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.