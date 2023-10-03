Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

It's hard enough sorting out the personal finances of a loved one who’s died. It’s even more painful when you suspect they’ve been targeted for their vulnerability. In the second of Money Clinic’s two-part series about what’s been called ‘sadmin’, the FT’s Miranda Green tells host Claer Barrett about the nasty surprises that she uncovered in her father’s personal finances after he died. Miranda found her Dad had been targeted by brokers selling him pointless insurance products, while her Mum had become the victim of several fraud attempts. So what are regulators and campaigners doing to protect vulnerable people from predatory selling tactics and scams?

Want more? Free link:

Sadmin - the side hustle nobody wants

Services mentioned in this 2-part series:

https://www.gov.uk/after-a-death/organisations-you-need-to-contact-and-tell-us-once

https://www.mylostaccount.org.uk/

https://www.deathnotificationservice.co.uk/

Telephone preference service: www.tpsonline.org.uk

Information commissioner’s office: https://ico.org.uk/

https://www.ageuk.org.uk/information-advice/money-legal/scams-fraud/

If you’d like to talk to Claer about a future episode, please email the Money Clinic team at money@ft.com with a short description of your problem, and how you would like us to help.

Follow Claer on X, formerly Twitter, and Instagram @Claerb

Presented by Claer Barrett. Produced by Philippa Goodrich. Our executive producer is Manuela Saragosa. Sound design by Breen Turner, with original music from Metaphor Music.

Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com

View our accessibility guide.