Help! My parents are being targeted by scammers

I mean, my dad, after he was diagnosed with dementia, was taking out an insurance cover he didn’t need because he was ticking a load of boxes.

That’s my FT colleague, Miranda Green. After her father died, she had to sort out his financial affairs and those of her surviving mother. Miranda was shocked at what she found. Plenty of finance companies and insurance brokers appeared to have taken advantage of her father’s vulnerability.

So I found out the microwave was insured and the heating system was insured and their boiler was insured, their oven was insured as well as the household content’s insured . . .

Needless insurance plans . . .

This is the thing.

Welcome to Money Clinic, the FT’s weekly podcast about personal finance and investing, with me, Claer Barrett, the FT’s consumer editor. Coming up, part two of what’s been called Sadmin.

In our previous episode, Miranda Green told us about the many hours she spent battling to settle her late father’s finances after he died nearly a year ago. Well, in the course of doing that, Miranda has discovered a secondary problem. Both of her parents have repeatedly fallen victim to fraud attempts of mis-selling that appeared to be deliberately targeted at the elderly. Turns out this is a worryingly widespread problem. Elderly fraud victims are facing a tidal wave of scams with losses of over £1mn a day, according to Action Fraud statistics. But many are too ashamed to report they’ve fallen victim to a fraudster. So keep listening because we have advice on how to protect yourself and anybody elderly you might be looking out for.

Miranda’s dad died in December last year. For the last four years of his life, he’d been suffering with dementia. And when Miranda started looking through her father’s bank statements, she could see all kinds of direct debits were being taken every month. And most of them have been running for many years. It wasn’t immediately obvious what they were for. It took some sleuthing to find out, but in the main they were for insurance policies her parents had been persuaded to take out.

I got very exercised at the beginning because I thought, oh my goodness, these people, they’ve been selling old people products they don’t need.

Multiple useless insurance policies for items in the home.

On top of their home contents insurance, there was another thing which was a legal cover, family legal cover which covered things like party wall disputes. They live in a leasehold flat.

Claer Barrett

They’re never gonna need it. So it’s completely selling.

They’re never gonna need that. (Inaudible) But the problem is when I actually sort of looked at all of these in detail, I spent hours on the phone to the brokers and then the insurance companies, they are on really firm territory because they can say, OK, well, your father ticked this box. And at a certain point, you know, an adult gave their consent to be charged a fee for insurance cover, whether they actually needed it or not is kind of, you know, becomes beside the point.

So the brokers and insurance companies Miranda spoke to were unable to satisfactorily explain how her father, an elderly man with dementia, had been persuaded to sign up for these insurance policies in the first place.

I mean, you’ve looked at his bank statements. Give me a rough idea of how much money we’re talking about going out maybe every month for these useless policies.

Miranda Green

So the, insuring the microwave, it was like, 13 . . . between . . . it went up for about £13 a month to about £20 a month.

Claer Barrett

I mean, you could buy a microwave for, like, 40 quid.

Miranda Green

I know. Yeah. The heating system is a bit more complicated because they’ve got a very weird immersion heater thing with rods. They have convinced me that that was an insurance policy that they needed. But the legal cover that was an add-on to the home contents. Why did he need that? It wasn’t very expensive. It was kind of £10, £11, £12. But over a year that adds up over several years. That really adds up is not needed.

Claer Barrett

Although she couldn’t prove it, Miranda wondered if her dad had been sold one policy and then targeted by salespeople to sign up for many more. And a key point: he was sold most of these insurance policies after being diagnosed with dementia. After a quick call to my own parents to check that they haven’t been mis-sold any insurance policies for their microwave, I went back to the FT newsroom to find out how widespread an issue this might be.

Well, it didn’t take much digging to find out that Miranda’s elderly parents are not alone in being targeted. I’ve literally just been sent the press release from the Information Commissioner’s Office. They’re the UK’s privacy watchdog. Now, they’ve been cracking down on rogue companies doing exactly this, using pressurised sales techniques to sell insurance for white goods and other household appliances. Now it’s just issued more than £500,000 in fines to five companies who made 1.9mn unwanted marketing calls, deliberately targeting the elderly and people with vulnerabilities. I mean, just sickening. Now, the ICO started investigating this problem two years ago, and since then it’s fined 16 separate companies. So I think it’s time to give them a call.

(Dialling) Would you like to introduce yourself to our listeners, please?

Sure. Thanks, Claer. My name is John Edwards and I’m the information commissioner.

Fantastic. So you’ve heard what’s happened to my colleague Miranda after her father’s death. Looking through his bank statements, she discovered all of these direct debits going out to various insurance policies, which she had no idea that he’d taken out, it turned out he didn’t really need. Now, what might a typical phone call selling a policy like that have sounded like?

Well, there’s a range of sort of operating models that we find that these callers can be quite insistent. Sometimes they can be even intimidating, particularly with older, more vulnerable customers and really hard-selling these largely junk products that are expensive, that can drain bank accounts with no real benefit. These are purportedly insurance policies that are quite weird. So, you know, people are pressured into accepting them. I think sometimes people just accept them to get the caller off the phone and they find themselves locked into direct debits.

You’ve been investigating this area of the market for two years now. Do you think that elderly people are deliberately being targeted by these companies?

That’s our are working hypothesis. It may be that landlines, which are their preferred mode of contact, are more widely used by the older population. But no, we have reason to believe that there is targeting of older people.

I mean, why would these cold callers, hard sellers target the elderly? What’s in it for them?

Well. I think they’re exploiting what they assume to be frailties. We’ve heard of stories, I think, that involve people who suffer from dementia, who may not have people around them who are able to caution against these kinds of scams. They may have savings because of their vulnerability. They may be keener to fall for something which is offering them security in the event that their white ware doesn’t last the distance.

That’s the fridge, the washing machine, the microwave, in the case of Miranda’s dad. It’s quite chilling to hear that they could deliberately target people who are elderly or indeed have dementia. But in terms of the data sets involved, how are these companies able to do this? How are they able to target specific groups of consumers with their cold calling?

Well, that’s been something that we’ve struggled to understand, whether they’re just using robo-calling indiscriminately or whether they are, in fact, purchasing lists of people that are profiled for those sorts of vulnerabilities. It does seem to us that there is some trade among these scammers of data so that if they’ve managed to sell one product, then they’ll come back. And we find, I think, as Miranda found with her father, that there’s not just one deduction being made, there’s a number of them, and that these pitches have been made and products sold by a number of different outfits that which may be linked or may be evidence of a trade in the data. It’s really quite difficult for us to tell.

Now, the main reason that you, as the information commissioner or the data watchdog, as some people call you, are able to take action against firms that do this, where there is evidence that they’re calling numbers where there’s been a registration from people saying, we do not want sales calls. Could you explain a little bit about that to our listeners?

Yes. Anyone who does not wish to receive unsolicited marketing calls or anyone who has a vulnerable person in their family is entitled to get in touch with the Telephone Preference Service, the TPS, and go on their register. So the TPS register is a do-not-call list. And if they’re on that register, the telephone marketing company must screen their list against that register and must not call anyone who is on that. So we’ve been able to prosecute a number of companies and issued fines of over nearly £1.5mn in the last year and a half or so against companies which have routinely called people who are registered on the do-not-call register.

Why aren’t these fines larger? Are we giving enough of a deterrent to the companies who could see this just as a cost of doing business when you look at the millions of calls that they’re making and the size of the fine that you’re able to to enforce.

Yes. I mean, we fined an organisation last week, £65,000. They paid it within seven days. So they had that money lying around. In other cases we fine organisations and literally put them out of business. They go insolvent. So we know that those have an effect. We recognise that this is a significant scourge and we are working with fellow regulators and with the government to try and more effectively curtail these exploitative and predatory business practices.

So as John says, the government is trying to find a way of streamlining the fines that can be imposed for breaches of privacy. And he says that if the data agencies joined forces, multimillion pound fines could be issued. Now that really would be a deterrent. Back to John for an important last question. What would you say to people listening who are thinking, I want to sign up to the Telephone Preference Service or I am being targeted despite being signed up to the Telephone Preference Service. How can I report this? What should they do?

John Edwards

So the first group I would say you should definitely sign up for the TPS. If they are signed up and are still getting calls, I hope that they will let us know at ICO.org.uk. Now, we don’t necessarily leap into action with each call because of the volume that we get. Unfortunately, as I said, this is a scourge. There is robo-calling, there is international calling, there are a number of challenges that we have. But every report that we have adds to our intelligence. So if we see a pattern of calls from a particular company which is acting in a particularly exploitative way, we will prioritise that. We will go after them, we will prosecute them and we will find them and we will occasionally ban the directors from starting future companies.

Thanks to Information Commissioner John Edwards. And you can find all of the links he mentioned in today’s show notes. Well, I also got in touch with the Association of British Insurers. Its members provide most of the insurance for houses and homes in the UK. I put it to them that surely they must be doing something to help stamp this out. Here’s what they replied.

Any action that target and take advantage of vulnerable people. Whilst we can’t comment on companies that are not represented by the ABI, our members work hard to ensure vulnerable individuals and their families are supported and to deliver the best outcomes for customers. We have published guidance on the steps firms can take to deliver the most suitable customer service and cater to individual needs, and our members have processes in place to ensure staff are adequately trained.

Claer Barrett

Miranda Green

Claer Barrett

Miranda Green

Claer Barrett

Miranda Green

Claer Barrett

Miranda Green

Claer Barrett

Miranda Green

Claer Barrett

Miranda Green

Claer Barrett

Miranda Green

Claer Barrett

Miranda Green

Claer Barrett

John Kamoto

Claer Barrett

John Kamoto

Claer Barrett

John Kamoto

Claer Barrett

John Kamoto

Claer Barrett

John Kamoto

Claer Barrett

John Kamoto

Claer Barrett

John Kamoto

Claer Barrett

John Kamoto

Claer Barrett

John Kamoto

Claer Barrett

John Kamoto

Claer Barrett

John Kamoto

Claer Barrett

John Kamoto

Claer Barrett

John Kamoto

Claer Barrett

John Kamoto

Claer Barrett

John Kamoto

Claer Barrett

John Kamoto

Claer Barrett

Well, this might be the end of today’s show, but I can promise you that the FT’s reporting of this story and what more can be done to protect the elderly will continue.

Miranda Green

Claer Barrett

Miranda Green

Thanks so much to the FT’s Miranda Green, for letting us into her life. If you’ve been affected by the issues discussed in today’s episode, there are lots of links to organisations that can provide help and support in today’s show notes. And if you would like to contact us with your experiences of this problem for a follow-up episode, then email us. Our address is money@ft.com.

Money Clinic was presented by me, Claer Barrett, and produced by Philippa Goodrich. Our executive producer is Manuela Saragosa. Our sound design was by Breen Turner, and the original music is from Metaphor Music. Cheryl Brumley is the FT’s global head of audio. See you next time. Goodbye.