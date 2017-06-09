DUP and Sinn Féin set for big gains in Northern Ireland

The Democratic Unionist party and Sinn Féin crushed their smaller and more centrist political rivals on Thursday as the general election result in Northern Ireland showed a sharp swing to the more hardline proponents of unionism and nationalism.

A surge in support for both parties is likely to deepen the divide that has long characterised politics in the province, and exposes a widening gulf between them on Brexit.

A big rise in support for the DUP among unionist voters was a vindication of the party’s campaign message that the general election was about “the union that really matters — the union with the UK”.

“It’s a good night for the DUP, and a great night for the union,” said Arlene Foster, the party’s leader, as she arrived at the count centre in Belfast early on Friday morning.

The party’s 10 seats — a gain of two from the 2015 general election — means the DUP, which is closely aligned to the rightwing of the Conservative party and was a vocal backer of Brexit, could be a key player in post-election haggling at Westminster in the event that the Tories seek to form a minority government.

Peter Robinson, a former DUP leader and former Northern Ireland first minister, said the party would “play a very responsible role” at Westminster. “We will be looking for the very best deal for Northern Ireland,” he told the BBC.

Sinn Féin won seven seats, three more than it did in 2015, as it consolidated its position as a forceful anti-Brexit party. In the most dramatic result of the night, the Irish republican party won Foyle — which mainly comprises the city of Londonderry — by just 169 votes, taking the seat from the moderate nationalist Social Democratic and Labour party.

Foyle was once held by John Hume, the veteran Northern Ireland politician, former SDLP leader and co-architect of the Good Friday Agreement.

The SDLP was wiped out at Westminster in the election, losing all three of its seats, two of them to Sinn Féin.

Sinn Féin does not recognise the jurisdiction of the Westminster parliament over Northern Ireland and does not take its seats. Gerry Adams, the party’s president, said there was “no question whatsoever” of the party abandoning that policy of abstention.