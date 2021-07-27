The ABC of ascents, bouldering and climbing

Whether it’s summiting a local wall or conquering Alpine peaks, there’s no better way to get high

© EICA | International Climbing Arena, Edinburgh
The Cause: ‘They’re not just joining a climbing gym – they are joining a revolution’

A Hollywood director is on a mission to help disadvantaged communities ascend their circumstances, physically and mentally

The 10 best climbs in Europe

Competitive climber and writer Natalie Berry selects her favourite ascents – for all abilities

How indoor climbing became the new hangout zone

Bouldering is the latest Olympic sport – and gives climbers the best six-packs around. So which are the world’s top climbing centres?

FT Masterclass: bouldering with Shauna Coxsey

As she navigates her ascent, uncluttered by ropes and harnesses, the British bouldering champion displays a spider-like elegance

Simon Warren’s five favourite European climbs

From the longest climb with spectacular views in Spain to the savage slopes and succulent bends of Italy

Rutger Bregman: ‘Basic income is all about the freedom to say no’

The young Dutch author of ‘Utopia for Realists’ goes bouldering with Tim Harford

FT Masterclass: Indoor climbing with James Pearson

Your hands are sweaty. Your arms scream . . . so how do you negotiate an overhang 40ft up a wall? One of Britain’s most intrepid climbers shows how to hang tough