© Casper Kofi

Limamu Mbaye wears Gucci cotton slim T-shirt, £380, and denim trousers, £860. Onitsuka Tiger canvas Mexico 66 sneakers, £80. SS Daley silk/linen Sail hat, £230. David Yurman silver Maritime Compass amulet necklace, £435

Féranmi Ajetomobi wears ​​Louis Vuitton wool jacket with vintage anchor charm, £2,165, and wool trousers, £895

Féranmi wears Loro Piana cotton and silk T-shirt, £415, and stretch-cotton Quarona trousers, £525. Jil Sander cotton flyaway collar, POA

Féranmi wears SS Daley cotton Harvey shirt with printed duck patch, £385, and cotton Bloomer shorts, £280. Charvet silk carré scarf, £240

Féranmi wears Y/Project cotton shirt, £560. No21 cotton trousers and wool scarf, both POA

Limamu wears Jean Paul Gaultier vintage cotton top, from a selection, at 20agearchive. Officine Générale cotton Oswald trousers, £210

From left: Féranmi wears Dior wool drill jacket, £2,800. Ami wool mini shorts, £300. Vintage cotton hat, from a selection, at Les Mauvais Garçons. Falke cotton socks, £12. Limamu wears Dior wool felted jersey off-shoulder jacket, £3,300, and matching trousers, £1,580. Vintage lapel, from a selection, at Les Mauvais Garçons

Féranmi wears Hermès jacket, wool jumper, wool rollneck sweater, and leather trousers, all POA. SS Daley cotton Sail hat, £230

Féranmi wears Bottega Veneta viscose jacket and matching trousers, both POA. Charvet silk carré scarf, £240

Féranmi wears Dolce & Gabbana sleeveless wool knit, £750, and wool trousers, £1,400. SS Daley cotton Sail hat, £230

Féranmi wears Dries Van Noten cashmere/wool knit top, £370, and wool trousers, £740. Vintage anchor charm, stylist’s own

Limamu wears Miu Miu embroidered cotton T-shirt, £800. Ferragamo wool trousers with satin waistband, £1,815. Falke cotton socks, £12. Throughout: vintage leather loafers, from a selection, at Les Mauvais Garçons

Limamu wears Prada cashmere cardigan, £2,130, and wool Stuoia trousers, £950. Vintage cotton hat, from a selection, at Les Mauvais Garçons

Limamu wears wool 16Arlington top, £390. Emporio Armani cotton cargo trousers, £450. SS Daley silk Victor scarf, £210

Féranmi wears Fendi wool sweater, £1,400. Stefan Cooke jersey white tank, £160. Jean Paul Gaultier vintage wool sailor trousers, from a selection, at 20agearchive

Models, Féranmi Ajetomobi at Premium and Limamu Mbaye at Select. Casting, Ben Grimes at Drive Represents. Hair, Adlena at Bryant. Photographer’s assistant, Marco Marchetti. Stylist’s assistants, Manvi Bhatnagar and Iulian Caraman. Production, Elsa Puangsudrac at Farago Projects