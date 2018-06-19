Menswear Spring 2019 shows

Our guide to the best of the new season’s collections
Prada SS19 menswear: simple yet so good

Prada drops the conceptualism, but what’s the theory behind the shortest shorts in fashion to date?

Fendi, Giorgio Armani men’s SS19: keep it in the family

Fendi look to its own for its latest collaboration, while Armani keeps things easy

Is the traditional suit on the endangered list?

At the London Collections Men, the home of tailoring, the suit had gone Awol. Unless it was a tracksuit

Versace, Ermenegildo Zegna review SS19: Blockbusters of Milan menswear

What makes a blockbuster show? For Versace, supermodels. Zegna: architecture

Craig Green SS19 review: London’s finest takes to the world stage

At the Pitti fair in Florence, Craig Green steps up with colour, horror and a Nike collaboration

Who needs a catwalk at the London Collections Men’s SS19? Martine Rose takes to the street

SS19 review of Martine Rose, plus A-Cold-Wall, Art School, Rottingdean Bazaar, Stefan Cooke and Bianca Saunders

Saint Laurent SS19: the debut menswear show from Anthony Vaccarello

New York serves as backdrop for a collection that cements the house’s codes