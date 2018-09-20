The HERoes lists celebrate company leaders who support women in business.

The following individuals were identified as champions of women: all were nominated by peers and colleagues, and the nominations then reviewed by a panel of judges (see end of article).

Top 100 Female champions Rank Name Company Job title 1 Brenda Trenowden ANZ Head of financial institutions, Europe 2 Jayne-Anne Gadhia Virgin Money Chief executive 3 Melanie Richards KPMG Deputy chair 4 Emer Timmons Brightstar Chief marketing officer and president enterprise and strategic sales 5 Rana Ghandour Salhab Deloitte Middle East Talent and communications partner 6 Karen Blackett WPP Country manager 7 Francesca McDonagh Bank of Ireland Group Group chief executive 8 Harriet Green IBM Chief executive and chairman, IBM Asia Pacific 9 Leena Nair Unilever Chief HR officer 10 Claudia Parzani Linklaters Milan capital markets partner and WEELEG managing partner 11 Sue Unerman MediaCom Chief transformation officer 12 Carol Andrews BNY Mellon Managing director, global head of service directors, client experience 13 Alison Nimmo The Crown Estate Chief executive 14 Funke Abimbola Roche General counsel and head of financial compliance 15 Tamara Box Reed Smith Managing partner Europe and Middle East 16 Evelyn Bourke BUPA Group chief executive 17 Amanda Murphy HSBC Head of commercial banking UK 18 Caroline Frankum Lightspeed Global chief executive 19 Charlotte Hogg Visa Chief executive, Europe 20 Serpil Timuray Vodafone Group Group chief commercial operations and strategy officer 21 Laura Barrowman Credit Suisse Chief technology officer, chief information security officer 22 Tanuja Randery Apax Partners Operating executive 23 Anna Purchas KPMG Partner, head of people 24 Sharon McCooey LinkedIn Head of LinkedIn Ireland 25 Sarah Morris Aviva Chief people officer, Aviva 26 Linda Friedman Astellas Pharma US Executive vice president, general counsel 27 Catherine Luzio Luminary Founder and chief executive 28 Patricia Bindi HSBC Head of commercial banking Argentina 29 Rachel Higham BT Managing director of IT 30 Aline Santos Unilever EVP for global marketing 31 Siobhan Moriarty Diageo General counsel 32 Pips Bunce Credit Suisse Director / head of global markets core engineering strategic programs 33 Maggie Stilwell EY Dispute services partner 34 Lindsay Pattison WPP Chief transformation officer, WPP and GroupM 35 Emma Codd Deloitte Managing partner for talent 36 Denise Gibson Allen & Overy Partner 37 HyonJoo Park Standard Chartered Bank Korea Executive vice president 38 Jacqui Chin Amazon Director, Baby and EU programmes 39 Jennifer Rademaker MasterCard Executive vice president, global customer delivery 40 Lisa Kimmel Edelman President and chief executive 41 Joanna Santinon EY Partner 42 Sigga Sigurdardottir Santander Chief customer and innovation officer 43 Miriam Gonzalez Dechert Partner, co-chair of the international trade and government regulation practice 44 Mel Edwards Wunderman EMEA chief executive 45 Sarah Pinch Pinch Point Communications Managing director 46 Jennifer DaSilva Berlin Cameron President 47 Susan Revell BNY Mellon Deputy chair and general counsel EMEA 48 Tracey Groves Intelligent Ethics Founder and owner 49 Victoria Fox Lida Chief executive 50 Souad Benkredda Standard Chartered Bank Head of financial markets Middle East, North Africa and Pakistan sales 51 Estelle Brachlianoff Veolia Group Chief operating officer 52 Sue Fox M&S Bank Chief executive 53 Hannah Grove State Street Chief marketing officer 54 Sara Luder Slaughter & May Partner 55 Nicky Bullard MRM-Meteorite Chairwoman and chief creative officer 56 Heather Melville Royal Bank of Scotland Head of financial inclusion, corporate and private banking 57 Julia Muir Gaia Innovation Chief executive 58 Roni Savage Jomas Associates Managing director 59 Simone Roche Events 1st Chief executive 60 Bijna Dasani Lloyds Banking Group Head of group architecture, strategy and innovation 61 Deborah Baker Sky Group director for people 62 Joanna Ludlam Baker McKenzie Partner 63 Mairead Nayager Diageo Chief human resources officer 64 Nicole Lonsdale Kinetic Chief planning officer 65 Rachel Hussey Arthur Cox Partner, head of business development 66 Sarah Carroll MUFG Managing director, corporate banking 67 Raquel Florez Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer Partner 68 Lauren Kisser Amazon Web Services Director, AWS S3 69 Cristina Ferreira State Street Head of regulatory solutions and innovation 70 Leigh Lafever-Ayer Enterprise Rent-A-Car UK & Ireland Human resources director 71 Stacey Hawes Epsilon President, data practice 72 Abi Wright Spabreaks.com Managing director and co-founder 73 Farah Foustok Lazard Asset Management Chief executive — Gulf 74 Emma McGuigan Accenture Group technology officer, communications, media and technology 75 Lea Paterson Bank of England Executive director human resources 76 Ann Cairns Mastercard Vice chairman 77 Wendy Warham Fujitsu Services VP hybrid infrastructure services and networks/telecoms, EMEIA, DTS 78 Tracey Warson Citi Head of Citi Private Bank North America 79 Elizabeth Raffle Lloyds Banking Group Head of Finance, Legal and Strategy Community 80 Diane Sullivan Weil, Gotshal & Manges Partner, litigation department 81 Runa Alam Development Partners International Co-founder and chief executive 82 Sue Douthwaite Santander Business Managing director 83 Carol Liao The Boston Consulting Group Senior partner and managing director 84 Ebru Pakcan Citi Head of treasury and trade solutions, EMEA 85 Mazuin Zin Edelman Managing director 86 Helene Silverman Lightspeed Research SVP, client relations 87 Holly Villiers MUFG Managing director, head of UK, Ireland and Nordics corporate banking 88 Payal Vasudeva Accenture Human capital and diversity executive sponsor 89 Jill Gwaltney Rauxa Founder 90 Kerry Sinclair Sage Group PLC VP of IT enterprise application delivery (global) 91 Laura Meyer HarperCollins Publishers Chief information officer 92 Kimberley Hunt GSK VP commercial excellence EMEA and Americas 93 Noiana Marigo Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer Partner 94 Merelina Monk Knight Frank Partner student property team 95 Nicci Take m62 vincis Chief executive 96 Katie Koch Goldman Sachs Partner, Goldman Assessment Management — fundamental equity business 97 Rakhi Kumar State Street Global Advisors Senior managing director — head of ESG investing and asset stewardship 98 Biola Alabi Biola Alabi Media and Entertainment Chief executive 99 Lisa Finnegan LinkedIn Head of HR EMEA 100 Bukola Adisa Barclays Managing director, head of risk and controls framework, design and execution

‘I don’t have time for this damn cancer’

© Charlie Bibby

Brenda Trenowden

Head of financial institutions, Europe, ANZ

Brenda Trenowden came late to the fight for gender equality. “I can’t believe it took me so long,” she says. She began her career working in finance and became used to being one of a few women on the trading floor. “The financial institutions business was very white male dominated,” she says.

It was not until she joined Lloyds Banking Group in a senior role in 2006, that she noticed how younger women were coming to her for advice. “They would say: ‘How do you do this? You have kids, how do you manage it?’ I realised there was a real opportunity to be a role model but also to build a network to help these women.”

A friend introduced her to the City Women Network and encouraged her to join, and “that was it”.

Ms Trenowden, as well as running the financial institutions business in Europe for ANZ and serving as a member of its UK management board, now leads the banking group’s gender diversity initiatives. “I realised I had only had a few [women role models] in my career, and wouldn’t it have been nice to have had more women that I could speak to or work with?” she says.

Ms Trenowden is a leader of the UK chapter of the 30% Club, set up in 2010 to campaign for a minimum of 30 per cent women on the boards of listed companies. They have seen progress: the figure is now 28.9 per cent, up from 12.5 per cent when it began.

Her ideas about what is required to achieve greater gender equality have evolved. “I initially thought that women supporting each other was what was really needed,” she says. “I’ve realised it’s important but not enough. It is also really important to engage with men, and have CEOs and leaders of organisations be really bought into [equality] for it to happen.”

Ms Trenowden spends time publicising the research and business case for increased gender diversity. “The more I work with organisations, the more I see that if the CEO gets it, if they see diversity and inclusion as important for the success of the organisation, then it really works,” she says. “If they don’t, nothing changes.”

Mentoring women on all rungs of the finance career ladder reminds her of how much work there is to do in shifting the mentality around working women and flexible arrangements. Someone’s success, she says, should not be measured on their time in the office but on productivity and output.

So Ms Trenowden makes a point of leading by example by taking advantage of her company’s flexible work policies and working from home on Fridays. “Unless you see senior people doing it, [other] people won’t do it,” she says.

Ms Trenowden has also been battling a rare form of cancer. “I don’t have time for cancer,” she says. Having so much that she still wants to achieve has helped deal with it, however. “I’m convinced that by having this great, purpose-led work, it’s really helped my resilience and recovery.”

She is thoughtful about her illness. “On top of my day job and my family, I want to make an impact and I’m just hoping that this damn cancer doesn’t get in the way.”

Madison Darbyshire

Top 50 Male champions Rank Name Company Job title 1 Paul Polman Unilever Chief executive 2 Peter T Grauer Bloomberg Executive chairman 3 Marc Benioff Salesforce Chief executive 4 Vittorio Colao Vodafone Chief executive 5 Michael Cole-Fontayn AFME Chairman 6 Steve Varley EY UK chairman 7 Brian Cornell Target Chief executive 8 Andrew Penn Telstra Chief executive 9 Peter Harrison Schroders Group chief executive 10 Paul Rawlinson Baker McKenzie Global chair 11 Les Matheson RBS Chief executive, personal and business banking 12 Wim Dejonghe Allen & Overy Senior partner 13 Iain Anderson Cicero Group Executive chairman 14 Ajay Banga Mastercard President and chief executive 15 Ivan Menezes Diageo Chief executive 16 Chris Wei Aviva Global chairman Aviva Digital, executive 17 Ron O’Hanley State Street President and chief operating officer 18 Christopher Stirling KPMG Global chair, KPMG Life Sciences 19 Jim Cowles Citi EMEA chief executive 20 David Liao HSBC Bank China President and chief executive 21 David Sproul Deloitte Senior partner and chief executive 22 Oliver Benzecry Accenture UKI chairman and country director 23 Matt Elliott Virgin Money People director 24 Dominic Christian Aon Benfield Global chairman Aon 25 Mark Read Wunderman & WPP Chief executive and chief operating officer 26 Rakesh Kapoor RB Chief executive 27 Andrew Pearce Accenture Managing director — operations 28 Johan Lundgren easyJet Chief executive 29 Keith Weed Unilever Chief marketing and communications officer 30 Murtaza Ahmed Artistic Milliners Managing director 31 Richard Robinson Econsultancy Managing partner 32 Josh Graff LinkedIn EMEA vice-president of marketing solutions and UK country manager at LinkedIn 33 Sir Roger Carr BAE Systems Chairman 34 Rob Mukherjee Vodafone North West regional chair 35 Tom Casteleyn BNY Mellon Managing director, global head of custody product management 36 David Hynam Bupa UK Chief executive 37 Matt Hammerstein Barclays Head of Barclaycard UK and retail lending 38 Daniel Kramer BNY Mellon Executive vice president, chief client experience officer, asset servicing 39 Matthew Krentz The Boston Consulting Group Senior partner and managing director, global people chair 40 Osman Faiz Standard Chartered Bank Chief information officer, Singapore 41 Jorg Ambrosius State Street Bank Executive vice-president 42 Omar Ali EY UK financial services managing partner 43 Colin Passmore Simmons & Simmons Senior partner 44 Karl Edge KPMG Midlands regional chair 45 Matthew Norris Standard Chartered Bank Global head, Standard Chartered global business services 46 Alex Atzberger SAP President, SAP customer experience 47 Seamus Smith Sage Executive vice president, global payments and banking 48 Mark Burgess Columbia Threadneedle Investments Deputy global chief investment officer 49 Simon Linares Direct Line Group Group human resources director 50 Mark Heighton CMS Head of UK real estate team

‘We are using size and scale to galvanise change’

© Bloomberg

Paul Polman

Chief executive, Unilever

Paul Polman does not speak of an epiphany or a defining moment — equality for women, he says, has always been his priority.

“I’m not a person who says: ‘I have a granddaughter and now I am suddenly interested.’ You won’t hear that from me,” says the 62-year-old Unilever chief executive. “It was there in the way I was brought up, the way I was educated.”

His relentless focus on promoting women’s rights inside and outside the Anglo-Dutch consumer goods group bears him out. Over a decade of leadership, he has promoted women to a string of senior roles, led a company-wide commitment to banish “unhelpful” stereotypes from branding and advertising and was a founding member of the UN Women Private Sector Leadership Advisory Council, among many other initiatives.

Nine of the Unilever’s 23 board members are women and just over half of the group’s managers are female. His reputation as an activist chief executive is firmly established. Now, says Mr Polman, the time is right for him to focus on a wider struggle.

“For us [at Unilever], gender is not a challenge any more. We are looking at the total value chain to empower women, [using] size and scale to galvanise change.”

He is talking about the Unilever Sustainable Living Plan, which includes an ambitious target to improve the lives of 5m women across the company’s global supply chain through measures such as gender targets and financial inclusion programmes. Another example of this approach is a global policy offering three weeks of paid paternity leave, which will be fully implemented from next year.

Despite his activism, Mr Polman is opposed to compulsory quotas for gender representation, although such legislation has been in place in some countries for up to a decade. Mr Polman argues instead for “disincentives” for businesses that fail to achieve it. “Why not lower tax rates for those companies that do achieve it?” he asks. “I believe that if you don’t do it, you should bear the consequences.”

He prefers the nudge-style approach of the 30% Club, which lobbies for greater female representation in FTSE 100 companies, and of which he is a member — though he describes its target as “timid”.

“I personally do not agree with 30 per cent [as a target for women on boards], but it’s the minimum. If you can’t achieve that then you aren’t giving it enough attention.” But more ambitious targets could be off-putting for business: “So you start at 30, then move it higher.”

Unilever has women in senior roles: including a female global chief information officer, chief legal officer and head of human resources. After all his progress, will the next chief executive of one of the world’s biggest companies — his successor — be a woman?

“It would be great to have a woman, but the intention is to hire the best person to do the job,” he says. He pauses to consider the Unilever pipeline, and adds: “We are at the point where we don’t need to have these conversations — and that is a great place to be.”

Helen Barrett

Top 50 Future leaders Rank Name Company Job title 1 Susan Robson National Grid Principal consultant 2 Lucinda Wakefield BNY Mellon VP, principal, administration and planning 3 Sue McLean Baker McKenzie Partner 4 Khalia Newell Barclays Vice president 5 Pamela Jones TPICAP Operational change and integration manager 6 Parisa Namazi Cicero Group Head of talent 7 Ashlesha Vaishampayan Russell Investments Manager, consultant relations 8 Catherine Yuile Edelman Executive vice president, insights and analytics 9 Carolyn Porretta AIG Asset Management Europe Head of portfolio services 10 Ngaire Moyes LinkedIn Senior director, corporate communications and brand marketing 11 Niamh Carty AIG Europe Senior multinational client executive 12 Amma Mensah Beyond the Classroom Founder and executive director 13 Tiffany Poeppelman LinkedIn Head of sales productivity, EMEA 14 Angela Oduor Lungati Ushahidi Director of community engagement 15 Jayashree Mitra Standard Chartered Global Business Services Private Limited Head, global regulatory portfolio management, information technology and operations 16 Lauren Gemmell Amazon Manager, software 17 MaameYaa Kwafo-Akoto Allen & Overy Senior associate 18 Laura Tynan EY Manager EMEIA restructuring 19 Emma Summerfield Aviva Digital product manager 20 Joanne Borrett IBM UK Senior software development release project manager 21 Catherine Lang-Anderson Allen & Overy Counsel 22 Sherah Beckley Thomson Reuters Sustainability specialist and editor, Thomson Reuters sustainability site 23 Katherine (Katia) Ramo CMS Associate — technology, media and telecommunications 24 Pippa Murray Pip & Nut Founder 25 Smita Joshi Edelman India Energy and infrastructure lead 26 Akansha Goyal Barclays Bank Vice president, product control 27 Val Risk Fujitsu Client executive 28 Tanveer Kaur Nandhra Standard Chartered Bank Kenya Executive principal; head financial market sales Kenya 29 Melisa Turano HSBC Argentina Corporate sales team leader 30 Ana Battung Hyatt Hotel Corporation Global director 31 Coleen Mensa EY Trainee solicitor 32 Katja Butler Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom Partner, private equity 33 Anna Stables Aviva Digital innovation manager 34 Kathryn Cripps Knight Frank Partner 35 Samantha Jayne Nelson Marsh Vice president risk engineer 36 Helen Baker Sage QA director, interim director of payroll and services for UK and Ireland product engineering 37 Mary Ellen Oare HSBC Bank USA Senior vice president, head of US international banking centre 38 Sharon Malhi Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer Senior associate — antitrust, competition and trade 39 Plaxedes Makura Herbert Smith Freehills South Africa ILDP manager 40 Pauline Wong State Street Senior vice president, head of global services, Hong Kong 41 Rachel Pashley J Walter Thompson London Head of Female Tribes Consulting 42 Shruthi Rao Adapt Ready Chief executive 43 Bianca Miller-Cole The Be Group & Bianca Miller London Entrepreneur, author and chief executive 44 Shuchi Sharma SAP Global VP and head of gender intelligence 45 Laura Wallis Bank of England Head of EU withdrawal unit 46 Sayli Chitre Oliver Wyman Associate (manager) 47 Kenesa Ahmad Aleada Consulting Partner and co-founder 48 Siva Karthikeyan Aon Senior finance business partner 49 Rochelle Parry Wealth of Knowledge Chief executive 50 Elena Elkina Aleada Consulting Partner/co-owner

‘Everyone must make the culture inclusive’

Susan Robson

Principal consultant, National Grid

“I always question the word ‘passionate’,” replies Susan Robson, principal consultant at National Grid, the FTSE 100 utility group, when asked why she became involved in promoting gender equality in her workplace. “What motivates me to do this is a sense of injustice and a sense of unfairness.”

Ms Robson began her career in management consulting, later moving to the energy sector with National Grid. She did not feel that she experienced much gender bias. It was not until later, she says, that: “I would go to events and there would be one woman in the photo, or no women in the photo, or I’d be the only one. And, I thought, this can’t be everyone’s best people.”

Ms Robson now chairs the company’s women’s employee resource group, which she joined in 2015, and works to bring the ERG’s mission in line with the business initiatives of National Grid. She also leads a programme at the company to encourage men to become more active in the diversity debate.

At National Grid, collecting data has become the first and most important step to identifying diversity problems and tracking progress. “You really have to start with the data, and it’s not rocket science,” Ms Robson says.

National Grid relies on data to first figure out where it is as a company, and then where it wants to go. The team drafts ideas to establish different approaches or experiments to get there. Ms Robson says: “People used to be satisfied running initiatives that they thought were the right thing to do, but looking at the data you can identify specific pain points.”

What helps, she says, is an evolving understanding of the responsibilities of employees, men and women, outside the office. “Employers are much more aware of thinking of people in teams,” Ms Robson says. “People are part of a home team as well as a work team.”

That thinking has helped balance the approach to important life events. For instance, more men now take leave around the birth of a child. Now “it’s parenthood, instead of motherhood”, Ms Robson says.

One problem for diversity initiatives across the energy sector is the lack of women in the Stem (science, technology, engineering and maths) pipeline. “It’s heightened in terms of a skills shortage because we have fewer women in engineering,” Ms Robson says. “Energy, in particular, is transforming radically, and if we don’t learn to think differently about how to generate and move energy around, then we are going to be caught out.”

Ms Robson is keenly aware that inclusion challenges extend beyond gender to, for instance, social mobility. She mentors two sixth-form students, a boy and a girl, to help them pursue their ambitions to go into higher education.

Ultimately, Ms Robson hopes to make National Grid a leader in gender diversity best practice. One way to achieve this, she says, is for each department at National Grid to take responsibility for its own inclusion and diversity. “If you’ve centralised responsibility for inclusion and diversity,” she says of companies that rely on HR, “it’s easy to not get involved, or to think it’s someone else’s job.

“It’s everyone’s business to make the culture more inclusive.”

Madison Darbyshire