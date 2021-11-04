Jump to comments sectionPrint this page
Juju wears Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello wool turtleneck, £715. JW Anderson leather trousers, POA. Lemaire leather shoes, $520. Belt and socks, stylist’s own
Luis wears Balenciaga cotton top , £495, spandex T-shirt (just seen), £1,075, and wool-mix trousers, £950
Luis wears Dolce & Gabbana cashmere coat, £4,850. Issey Miyake cotton shirt, £380. Ring and earring, stylist’s own
Juju wears Y/Project leather top, POA. Dolce & Gabbana cotton top, £145. GmbH wool trousers, €580. Belt, stylist’s own
Luis wears Burberry wool jumper, £850, cotton top (just seen), £590, and wool shorts, £690. Bag, shoes and socks, stylist’s own
Juju wears Giorgio Armani shirt, POA. GmbH wool trousers, €580. Lemaire leather shoes, $520. Belt, stylist’s own 
Luis wears Dries Van Noten wool blazer, $1,580, and wool trousers, $830. Front General Store cotton top, €38. Shoes and necklace, stylist's own. 
Luis wears Louis Vuitton wool blazer, £2,110, cotton shirt, £695, wool skirt, £1,710, and wool trousers, £695. James Perse cotton top, £‌126

Models, Luis Sena and Juju Merk at Marilyn. Casting, Barbara Nicoli and Leila Ananna at Management Artists. Hair, Adam Szabo at Frank Reps. Make-up, Dan Duran at Frank Reps. Photographer’s assistants, Josh Mathews and Nigel Jones. Stylist’s assistants, Rosalie Moreland, Andy Polanco and Steven Calhoun-Ward. Production, Frank Reps 

