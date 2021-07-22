Berlin pledges to impose sanctions on Moscow if its energy policies endanger US regional allies

Washington and Berlin have reached a deal to resolve their longstanding dispute over the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, and Brussels has insisted it will not renegotiate the EU’s Brexit deal with the UK after London inflamed tensions by launching a bold push to overhaul Northern Ireland trade rules. Plus, rising housing expenses are quickly emerging as a pivotal indicator for officials at the Federal Reserve, within the Biden administration and among private economists.





EU rejects British plan to rip up Brexit deal with George Parker, political editor

https://www.ft.com/content/13ad8840-a83c-4871-a877-47b7001d839b





US and Germany reach truce over Nord Stream 2 pipeline with Aime Williams, US trade correspondent

https://www.ft.com/content/49210a4e-17ed-4a2e-a986-4efcadc7f342





US housing inflation: the sleeping giant that might tip the Fed’s hand with James Politi, Washington bureau chief

https://www.ft.com/content/efdf1845-6138-4af7-8d2b-c20df9fed218





