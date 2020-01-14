Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

The UK government is trying to claw back some of the £10m paid to trade organisations to prepare for a no-deal Brexit, US officials have presented the UK with new intelligence challenging the claim that Britain would be able to mitigate the risks of adopting Huawei technology in its 5G network, and the US Treasury department has dropped the designation of China as a currency manipulator.





Plus, tonight, six Democratic hopefuls will take part in the final US presidential primary debate before the crucial Iowa caucuses. The FT’s Lauren Fedor reports on how the candidates are doing in the 2020 race for the White House.

