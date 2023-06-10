This is an audio transcript of the FT Weekend podcast episode: ‘Food and Drink mini-series — demystifying wine with André Mack’

Advertisement

FT Weekend Food and Drink is supported by Plymouth Gin.

[MUSIC PLAYING]

Lilah Raptopoulos

Hi, listeners. Welcome to the second episode of our special mini-series on food and drink. Today, I’m bringing you a conversation with the sommelier and winemaker André Hueston Mack. André is a pioneer in the wine world. He was a sommelier for the famous restaurants French Laundry in Napa Valley and Per Se in New York City. And then he went on to launch his own wine label, Maison Noir. These days, André hosts a very popular YouTube show on Bon Appétit that explains wine. He’s also opened six little beloved spots on One Street in central Brooklyn. They’re all within walking distance. There’s a wine store, a ham bar, there’s a seafood restaurant. I live nearby, and the restaurant is where I went to visit him for this conversation. I went to André because wine has gotten a lot more accessible over the past decade. And I just wanted to know why and how. André is one of the few black sommelier in a historically very homogenous industry. And he approaches wine in a very open, kind of non-pretentious way. I really think he’s part of the reason that its reputation is changing. It was also an opportunity to open a few bottles of wine to learn from him how to taste. OK, this is the FT Weekend, the podcast, special edition. I’m Lilah Raptopoulos. Enjoy the show.

[MUSIC PLAYING]

André. Hi. It’s such a pleasure to be with you. Welcome to the show.

André Mack

Pleasure to meet you. I’m super stoked to be here.

Lilah Raptopoulos

So I am excited to talk to you about wine, how certain wines get cool, what the mechanism is behind that. I’m hoping you can talk us through how we can build our own knowledge of wine.

André Mack

Absolutely.

Lilah Raptopoulos

But to start, I would love for you to just tell us where we are.

André Mack

We are in the Prospect Lefferts Garden neighbourhood of Brooklyn. We’re in one of my restaurants called Kingfisher, which is our seafood-forward restaurant (chuckles).

Lilah Raptopoulos

It’s very beautiful, and it’s new. You opened it . . .

André Mack

Last October.

Lilah Raptopoulos

Last October?

André Mack

Yeah.

Lilah Raptopoulos

So if I have this right, you started your career, and you were working at a bank?

André Mack

Part of my career. I started my career working in fast food restaurants.

Lilah Raptopoulos

Right.

André Mack

So I’ve always worked in restaurants.

Lilah Raptopoulos

Yeah.

André Mack

You know, I was a licensed stockbroker, but I didn’t, couldn’t give any type of advice, anything like that. And then Travellers Group and Citibank merged together, and then they were doing away with my division so I could reapply or I could take severance, which I had never heard of that word before in my life.



Lilah Raptopoulos

Yeah.

André Mack

And I chose severance, and I started to pack my desk, and she’s like, “Hold on, hold on a sec.” This is in about six weeks, but not right now . . .

Lilah Raptopoulos

I feel like I’m thinking I’m done.

André Mack

I’m like trying to leave right now. And that was that. You know, I left and I took my severance, and I spent a lot of time on my cell phone. So at a certain point in the day, they would play back to back to back episodes of the show called Frasier.

Lilah Raptopoulos

Yes.

André Mack

And it was through that show that gave me the courage for the first time to ever walk into a wine store. You know, from the outside looking in, the wine world is pretty pretentious. And definitely when you don’t see anybody who looks like you, you’re not real sure if it means it’s for you.

Lilah Raptopoulos

Yeah.

André Mack

And that show gave me, you know, protected me in some way, you know, armed me with comedic antidote or something that I could walk into that store.

Lilah Raptopoulos

Yeah.

André Mack

And then much like everything else, you know, you got along with everybody. You realise that it wasn’t that scary. And, you know, and then you stand too close to somebody, and you catch the wine bug.

Lilah Raptopoulos

Yeah. Before we go on, can I ask you if you can explain to anyone who hasn’t seen Frasier . . .

André Mack

Yeah.

Lilah Raptopoulos

What, what their relationship with wine is?

André Mack

Yeah. You know, Frasier, you know, so he and his brother, they had this relationship around alcohol.

Lilah Raptopoulos

Yeah.

André Mack

They were spot on when they talked about wine. You know, they had an argument about, you know, 61 O’Brien.

Lilah Raptopoulos

Yeah.

André Mack

Right. Where, you know, I didn’t even know what that was. But I did know at some point that 61 was a great vintage because it was mentioned several times in the show . . .

Lilah Raptopoulos

Interesting.

André Mack

. . . regarding Bordeaux. I didn’t know what Sancerre was. I was introduced to all of these things on the show, and they were pompous, which made them funny. And, you know, they really cherish wine. And that was a really a big part of their life. But it was all done in humour. And I think that was the reason that it allowed me to walk into the store.

Lilah Raptopoulos

Opened it up. Yeah. Yeah.

André Mack

But I never thought that it would evolve into a career. And so, you know, that one thing led to another. I had to go back to work. I ended up going back to work in restaurants, and I started to work at better restaurants with better wine list. And that was it. And that got me deeper into wine. That was it. I was, I was in deep, and I spent every waking moment studying about wine, studying regions and all of this stuff. And then all of that led me to, you know, at the time the best restaurant in the world, which was the French Laundry. I think that was 18 months. So after 18 months of being self-taught and studying wine on my own, I found my way to the French Laundry and was a sommelier there. As the hype started to build, you know, this was Thomas Keller’s homecoming of sorts, and one of the most anticipated restaurant openings in New York history. And I was like, I want to be a part of that. And so I moved to New York and sight unseen.

Lilah Raptopoulos

And that was Per Se

André Mack

Yup in 2004.

Lilah Raptopoulos

Right. So after Per Se you were, you started your own wine label in Oregon, is that right? Can you tell me about that?

André Mack

Yeah. I left Per Se, you know, I think just wanting more.

Lilah Raptopoulos

Yeah.

André Mack

And for me, it was like, you know what, like, I want to be an entrepreneur. I want to continue to learn about wine, and I want to have a little bit more creativity in my life. And I felt like the best way to do that was to start making my own. I had no money. I had nothing. And I’ve always put it out in the universe and let the, you know, the universe co-conspire with you to make shit happen. And in this instance, I wrote an email to everybody I had worked with over the last five years, and lo and behold, people started to . . .

Lilah Raptopoulos

Think of you . . .

André Mack

Opening up.

Lilah Raptopoulos

Yeah.



André Mack

They were like, hey, we normally sell this merlot grapes to the bulk market, but we much rather sell them to you. I was like, Oh, my God, this is so amazing. Oh, but I don’t have any money (Lilah laughs). And she’s just and she’s like, she’s like, OK. She’s like, don’t worry about it. Pay us when you sell it.

Lilah Raptopoulos

Amazing. And then you focused in on Brooklyn.

André Mack

Yeah, well, you know, I had moved to, we were living here in Brooklyn and I never, you know, I didn’t know my neighbours.

Lilah Raptopoulos

Yeah.

André Mack

And we were like, we’re going to open a restaurant, we’re going to open a bar. And I want to be a part of an extended family of all my neighbours. What better way to get to know them than to feed them?

Lilah Raptopoulos

Yeah.

André Mack

And it was only supposed to be one place. Just the bar. And then Covid happened, and I was stuck in one place, and I don’t do well. And so I open up six or seven other businesses during that time.

Lilah Raptopoulos

Casually.

André Mack

Yes, very casually.

Lilah Raptopoulos

So I’m curious, André, like, what excites you most when it comes to wine? I mean, you make all of this, entrepreneurship is very creative, but you make it seem especially creative in your excitement and in learning about wine and building this business and these businesses is pretty palpable. So what is it about wine specifically that excites you?

André Mack

I think what I’m most excited about is like is that it’s a whole new frontier, and it always has been. People don’t expect me to be the person that knows the most about wine in any given room. And I like that. Like they don’t see you coming.

Lilah Raptopoulos

Right.

André Mack

And for me, all I ever wanted was like, hey, this, this can all be much more fun than it is, right? And we don’t have to be as formal or as serious, but we can be professional, and we can be knowledgeable, right? But it doesn’t have to look like tuxedos and ascots and tastevins and stuff like that.

Lilah Raptopoulos

I mean, André, that’s why we’re here. Is that like, it’s very, the wine world used to be a very serious, I don’t want to say uptight, upright, like a very . . .

André Mack

That’s about right.

Lilah Raptopoulos

Yeah. Kind of an inaccessible world. And it got cool over the past 10 years, 20 years.

André Mack

Really cool.

Lilah Raptopoulos

It got really cool, and it got kind of countercultural and suddenly people started getting into types of wine that, like everyone was into Georgian wine made in amphorae, like, what? Or was in to Pinot Noirs from Portland, Oregon or was into.

André Mack

Well it’s so funny the Georgian wine from amphorae. The de facto book written about it is my neighbour, Lisa Granik, who lives on my block.

Lilah Raptopoulos

Amazing. Yeah. Amazing.

André Mack

And it’s, like it’s around this and everywhere. I think that’s what’s cool and like such specific niches.

Lilah Raptopoulos

So how did that happen? As someone who is at the forefront . . .

André Mack

I think a lot of ways. I think, I think technology. Well, I have to say, like a lot of the things that have changed, right? Like so education, like education, cool wine region, so like wine regions actually putting money to market and stuff like that. So you look at like wines of New Zealand, wines of Australia, which are I guess groups that spend money to help promote. So you have that, you have . . .

Lilah Raptopoulos

So countries, marketing their wines . . .

André Mack

Countries marketing like their wines to different people. Technology, thinking of things like Vivino and apps for people to take pictures, sharing information.

Lilah Raptopoulos

Yeah.



André Mack

And then I have to say, social media, a lot of that social media, I think, really kind of like passed off the gatekeepers. Before you had three or four men who decided which wines were cool, and those, those, that was through a number system, which was based off of tasting. But what happened is when you had social media, you had photos and you had people that you liked, that they posted a wine and that you could decide for yourself if it was something that you wanted to drink.

Lilah Raptopoulos

Right?

André Mack

We weren’t allowed to even have a phone on the floor in the restaurant, let alone take photographs of bottles that were sold in the restaurant that night.

Lilah Raptopoulos

So what is it like now? Is the sommeliers are kind of influencers in there?

André Mack

Yeah. Oh, absolutely. Your favourite sommelier is taking not only wines that, you know, that guests might be enjoying that evening or that they selected for guests that they’re enjoying. They might be taking photos when they go and travel to regions and stuff like that. You know, I have people who talk to me and say they don’t even drink any alcohol.

Lilah Raptopoulos

Yeah.

André Mack

But they follow me to, to see (Lilah laughs) what I’m drinking and to learn more. And I think that’s a really interesting thing. I’d have to say another thing is natural wine and organic wine.

Lilah Raptopoulos

Right.

André Mack

And I would say the natural wine movement that brought a lot of young people to drinking wine.

Lilah Raptopoulos

Right.

André Mack

But that had different values, like they weren’t reading scores or anything like that. And they were open to different things. And there’s different ways and gateways that bring new drinkers in. And I think with that came a lot of diversity in age, background, race and how they enjoy those things. And I couldn’t be more happy about it.

Lilah Raptopoulos

Yeah, that segues us into my next question in the next section really, which is making wine accessible, like there are so many people who drink a lot of wine because they drink it because they live in the world, but they’re not really building knowledge, and they’re not really tasting it. And I’m curious if how you would teach us how to start. Like if there were three things that people could learn that you think would make them like 60 per cent smarter . . .

André Mack

Well, I think it’s just one thing. You are an expert in your own taste. In the wine world, people give it up too easy. They’re like, I don’t know anything. But you do know what you like.

Yeah

Right? And I think if you start there, right, that’s the easiest part. It’s like, I know that I like this, but also understanding that wine isn’t, it’s not a race to the end to find out what you like and then you drink it for the rest of your life.

Right.

That would seem pretty boring.

Yeah.

The whole idea, and when I tell people, you know, wine is not about monogamy. It’s about trying every, every different wine that you can. What we can all start off is like knowing what you like and understanding that it’s that you’re an expert in your own taste. Me as a sommelier, I’m just a tour guide, right? I put the list together, I curated it, and I can walk you through it, especially if you can tell me what you like.

Lilah Raptopoulos

Right. But how do you tell, how would I if I didn’t know anything about what you liked?

André Mack

But, like, you know, if you like Diet Coke or regular Coke, right?

Lilah Raptopoulos

Yeah.

André Mack

Or none of it.

Lilah Raptopoulos

Yeah.

André Mack

It’s that simple.

Lilah Raptopoulos

Yeah.

André Mack

I think the hardest part and one is how to explain it. So people say, Oh, well, you know, you know, I don’t, I like a dry wine, and the dry wine and you’re like, OK . . .

Lilah Raptopoulos

What does that mean?

André Mack

So yeah, so, so 90 per cent of the people, when they say, I like a dry wine, they mean it gives the dryness sensation in their mouth.



Lilah Raptopoulos

Right.

André Mack

Right. But when you say dry wine in wine speak, that means the wine is not sweet.



Lilah Raptopoulos

Right.



André Mack

. . . right, which is 90 per cent of the wines that most people drink.

Lilah Raptopoulos

Yeah.

André Mack

And so there’s a little bit of translation, I think, as a sommelier that you have to do and understanding people’s taste. But I think first and foremost, you have to understand that you’re an expert in your own taste.

Lilah Raptopoulos

Yeah. The other thing that I think was kind of a relief to realise, as I’ve learned about wine, is just that like you don’t have to use the words that everybody uses when it comes to wine. You can be like, I like that, I can taste it in the front of my mouth, but then not at the back of my mouth. They’re like, I like that it tastes like a rainy day, like right after the rain is gone then you’re like wet and, and tired. But it feels nice. I don’t know. You kinda say anything you want.

André Mack

You know, Isle 6 in Home Depot.



Lilah Raptopoulos

Yeah.



André Mack

And I think, you know, wine can be, you know, described as an emotion. You know we talk about is like just blurt it out. What does it remind you of.

Lilah Raptopoulos

Yeah.



André Mack

You know we had a young lady who’s like, this reminds me my grandpa. I go, what do you mean? He’s like, yeah, he would pick me up and, you know, pick me up and he would hug me. And in his breast pocket he would have cigarillos. And I was like, Oh, so you smelling cedar and tobacco.

Lilah Raptopoulos

Right.



André Mack

Right. And so I think you can decipher and get to that.

Lilah Raptopoulos

Yeah.



André Mack

You know, but also like what is in a tasting note? You know, recently, you know, I was just like, to hell with it. And so I just started describing wines with emojis.

Lilah Raptopoulos

Oh, I like that.

André Mack

And I felt like that took a lot of the pretence out. And like, you can, they have pictures of fruits and stuff like that so you can kind of get your point across. A wine that has like the squirrelly eyes . . .

Lilah Raptopoulos

Right. Exactly.

André Mack

Yeah. Yeah. And like all of those, I think there’s ways to be able to do it. And I think all of that is changing, you know?

Lilah Raptopoulos

Yeah. OK, André, I would love if we could try some wine and you can kind of walk me through how to taste.

André Mack

All right, that sounds great. I’m going to grab some glasses and bottle.

Lilah Raptopoulos

Sounds good.

(Cork opening)

André Mack

Yeah. So I thought it would be interesting to, to some classic, you know, thinking about summer Sancerre. So both of these selections are from France, Sancerre and the Loire Valley. So this really Sauvignon blanc. So over wines are really named after a place. So you have to know a little bit of something about wine to know what grapes are in it. But I do like the old world adage, it’s like, it’s about a sense of place.

Lilah Raptopoulos

OK.

André Mack

All right. So I’m going to pour you a little bit.

Lilah Raptopoulos

So Sancerre is a Sauvignon blanc.

André Mack

Just made from the Sauvignon blanc grape from the region of Sancerre in France. Generally, the first thing I do is like, put my nose in, I smell.

Lilah Raptopoulos

OK.

André Mack

Right. So you want to inhale through your nose and exhale through your mouth.

Lilah Raptopoulos

OK.

André Mack

So you want to open up your olfactory senses. Eighty per cent of taste is actually smell.

Lilah Raptopoulos

Right.

André Mack

Right. And so then at this point, I probably want to just want to get a quick whiff and then I just want to swirl.

Lilah Raptopoulos

OK.

André Mack

So you just like swirling the wine and this is like really aerating the wine. So then I’d go back to smelling. And exhaling. So to me, this smells like wet rock. Definitely (chuckles) after it’s rained.

Lilah Raptopoulos

Yeah, it’s a post-rain. It’s a definite post-rain.

André Mack

Smells a little flinty. So I would say like a little like a little bit of gun smoke. Lemon custard.

Lilah Raptopoulos

Lemon custard.

André Mack

What are you smelling?

Lilah Raptopoulos

It smells to me like, I mean, I know it’s made in Sancerre in France, so it’s not like by the coast, but there’s something that smells a little like . . .

André Mack

This is by, this is by a river.

Lilah Raptopoulos

Oh, it’s by a river. It smells kind of like you’re fishing, and it’s like, uh . . .

André Mack

Yeah. Mm hmm.

Lilah Raptopoulos

I don’t know. Like an oyster (laughs)?

André Mack

Yeah. Yeah, totally. Yeah. Oyster. Briny.

Lilah Raptopoulos

Yeah.

André Mack

Yup. Sea seawater. Kind of like the wind blowing off of seawater.

Lilah Raptopoulos

Yeah. Yeah.

André Mack

I think you can always have fun with it. I think, like, it

Lilah Raptopoulos

Yeah.

André Mack

I think, like, it should just like, in that way, it should be organic, like . . .

Lilah Raptopoulos

Yeah.

André Mack

Like trying, you see how it’s like trying to find the word.

Lilah Raptopoulos

Yeah.

André Mack

Right. But, like, and so in wine speak there’s words for all of that. But like, what’s great is like, oh, it reminds me of, like, when I went to the Rockaway Park.

Lilah Raptopoulos

Right, exactly. OK cool.

André Mack

All right, so now you can taste.

Lilah Raptopoulos

Yeah.

(Slurping-like sound)



André Mack

You hear all that noise I’m making?

Lilah Raptopoulos

Yeah.

André Mack

Sounds like I’m kind of gargling, but I’m just pushing the wine in my mouth, pushing it through my teeth, bringing air over it. But to me, it has like a tinge of an attic (Lilah laughs).

Lilah Raptopoulos

Yeah.

André Mack

You know what I mean? It’s like you’re in the attic. You know, I wouldn’t, I would not say mouldy, but it’s like, yeah, a combination of some of those things. So it just smells like, you know, like being up in a grandma’s attic in a way.

Lilah Raptopoulos

No, it tastes a little musty. Yeah. Yeah. It also doesn’t dry your mouth though.

André Mack

So it’s not drying. But see, like, for me, it’s got acid. That doesn’t mean a sign that the wine is high in acid, which is a good thing, I think, acid is an amplifier, right? The reason why you put salt on food, lemon on seafood or anything like that is to really kind of crank up the flavours of a dish, you know, like at the barbecue and you’re like, who made this potato salad? Right? You’re putting salt on it because it tastes bland. And when you think about wines made in the old world, they tend to lead with acid. They come from cooler climates, which I think which makes them better food wine.

Lilah Raptopoulos

Yeah. When you said gunpowder, what did you mean by that?

André Mack

Yeah. So as a kid growing up, we used to have cap guns, and I’m sure it’s totally not cool. Now there’s like, candy cigarettes (Lilah laughs). We had them both at the same time.

Lilah Raptopoulos

That was of the time, yeah.

André Mack

That’s like candy cigarette hanging out of mouth. And I got a cap gun, but the kind that we had were on a roll. And you put them in the gun and you would hit them and you would get this, you would get this gunpowder kind of flint smell from when you cap them, when you expose them.

Lilah Raptopoulos

Yeah.

André Mack

It reminds me a lot of that.

Lilah Raptopoulos

Oh that’s so interesting.

André Mack

You get that on the nose.

Lilah Raptopoulos

Yeah.

André Mack

And I think, like, this is the thing, that you can get specific about those things because personally I’ve been drinking wine a lot, but those are it. And I think those are always safe to say.

Lilah Raptopoulos

Yeah. It makes wine so much more fun.

André Mack

It does (laughs).



Lilah Raptopoulos

This is. Yeah . . .

André Mack

That’s what’s fun. You know, it’s, like . . . You want to move on to the red.

Lilah Raptopoulos

Yeah, let’s try the red.

André Mack

And so for red I thought, like, you know, things I like to drink in the summer. This is from Beaujolais. So I think we all know some form of Beaujolais. It’s called Beaujolais Nouveau. That’s the first pressing. It’s meant to be consumed as a celebration of the harvest. It’s meant to be consumed right away. Maybe within the first three months.

Lilah Raptopoulos

Right.



André Mack

Most people don’t drink Beaujolais from the previous year, but there’s a whole region in Burgundy, Beaujolais that’s amazing. And some of the best made wines in France at this point.

Lilah Raptopoulos

Right. Beaujolais has become more popular over the past couple of years. Why?

André Mack

Absolutely. Why? Why? I mean, prices of Burgundy. So Burgundy prices are astronomical. You know, so rising prices in Burgundy is one of those reason. And cool kids looking for wines that are similar. This is made from Germain, which is a group that I think people like sees very similar to Pinot Noir, but not necessarily. To me, you know, a lot of people get they say they get banana. So a lot of people say they smell bananas. So to me, I always get less interesting.

Lilah Raptopoulos

Yeah, I get like a banana bread.

André Mack

Yeah. OK. So. Yeah. So I can see banana bread. It smells like, um, like a savoury, like bubblegum.

Lilah Raptopoulos

Oh. Interesting.

André Mack

Think about bubblegum and then, like, if you chop in like rosemary or thyme or some type of herb de provance or something to sprinkle it with it like that. Like it always tastes like, like chewing bubblegum to me.

Lilah Raptopoulos

Yeah.

André Mack

Like, has a little bit. A little bit of that.

Lilah Raptopoulos

Interesting. Yeah.

André Mack

There’s a little bit of, like, pepper raspberry.

Lilah Raptopoulos

Wow. It doesn’t taste like it smelled at all.

André Mack

Mm hmm. And it feels like it has more fruit than it smelled on the nose.

Lilah Raptopoulos

Yes. It’s very soft.

André Mack

It is.

Lilah Raptopoulos

I don’t know what that means (Laughs).

André Mack

No. No. Well, I mean, it’s not, it’s not abrasive. It’s not harsh. It doesn’t feel like big. It’s like, you know, it feels pretty elegant, you know? And I think that’s what we talk about. Like, you know, those are generally descriptors that you would use with something like Burgundy, where it was like silky and seductive.

Lilah Raptopoulos

Right. I don’t know. I’m like very distracted by how it feels like fuzzy, like a warm blanket or something. Like it just, it’s just very . . .

André Mack

That’s alcohol (laughs)?

Lilah Raptopoulos

Yeah. Yeah, I know. That’s true. I know. But it’s not like there’s nothing harsh about it. I feel it in the top of my mouth a little bit and like, towards the back in the top of my mouth, but it just kind of like coats and . . .

André Mack

Yeah. So there’s a grape that doesn’t have a lot of tannin.

Yeah.



Tannin is like thinking of sucks all the moisture out of your mouth, which is that dry feeling which you don’t really have.

No.

And I think the kind of way (inaudible) if you ever had black tea. Right. That gives you that feeling. It’s very stringent. You don’t have that. Yeah. So this is like, and you don’t really have that in like a Pinot Noir which is a thin-skinned grape that doesn’t have a lot of tannin — Cabernet, Shiraz, Malbec — those kind of grapes are very tannic.

Lilah Raptopoulos

Yeah.

André Mack

And I don’t think this wine spends a lot of time in oak, so you can get wood tannin as well. So part of wine ageing in a new oak barrel will give some type of wood tannin that make it extended as well.

Lilah Raptopoulos

Yeah.



André Mack

But you don’t have that here, and I don’t think this is any type of whole cluster. So I might get picking up any like a whole bunch of that if there’s any at all.

Lilah Raptopoulos

Wow. I guess if you had like, this is kind of my last question, but if you had one sort of hope for the wine industry and the wine world in the next five years or so, what would it be?

André Mack

Oh, man. I think just wine should be more and more about food. I think if we treat it that way, then all would be better. You know, it’s like just, as Americans do, it’s so funny, we romanticise about other countries. So you think every Frenchman knows something about wine, and they don’t.

Lilah Raptopoulos

Right? Yeah.

André Mack

But they do not, at all. And that’s really funny and interesting to me, where it’s like, no, this should just be part of food and like, I don’t care what it is, actually.

Lilah Raptopoulos

Right. Right. Right. Right. So what is important to you?

André Mack

What’s important is that you’re enjoying wine, and the wine, wine is meant to make your life better, right? It’s a condiment to life, right? It’s supposed to make that book you’re reading better, the conversation with your friends, you know, like the movie that you’re watching, the podcast that you’re on . . .

Lilah Raptopoulos

Yeah.

André Mack

All of that. Like, it’s, it’s there to make our lives better.

Lilah Raptopoulos

Yeah. André, this is such a delight. Thank you so much for being here.

André Mack

Thanks for having me.

Lilah Raptopoulos

That’s the show. Thank you for listening to FT Weekend, the Life and Arts podcast of the Financial Times. This was the second episode of our special mini-series about food and drink. I have dropped links to André’s YouTube show and everything else mentioned today in our show notes, as well as a special discount to a subscription to the FT. That’s also at ?FT.com/weekendpodcast. We always love to hear from you. You can email us at ftweekendpodcast@ft.com. You can say hi on social media or on Twitter @ftweekendpod, and I am on Instagram and Twitter @lilahrap. I spend most of my social media time talking to all of you on Instagram. Next week we have an excellent conversation with the chef Dan Barber on the seed to table Revolution that was recorded live just recently at the US FT Weekend Festival. This episode was produced by Zach St Louis, executive produced by Topher Forhecz and sound engineered by Breen Turner and Sam Giovinco, with original music by Metaphor Music. Have a great week, and we’ll find each other again this weekend.

[MUSIC PLAYING]

[Advertisement ]



