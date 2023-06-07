Welcome to the second bonus episode in our mini-series on food and drink. This week, Lilah demystifies wine with sommelier, winemaker and restaurateur André Mack at his restaurant in central Brooklyn. The wine world has been historically inaccessible, and over the past few decades it's become younger, trendier and even countercultural. André has been at the forefront of this change. He explains how different wines come into fashion, from Georgian wine to Beaujolais. Then, he and Lilah open two bottles to learn how to smell and taste. A wine can be dry or sweet, but can also taste like an old attic or an oyster by the sea!

Want to stay in touch? We love hearing from you. We’re on Twitter @ftweekendpod and Lilah is on Instagram and Twitter @lilahrap.

Links:

– Lilah and André were at André’s seafood restaurant Kingfisher in Prospect Lefferts Gardens, Brooklyn

– André’s Bon Appétit YouTube show is called World of Wine. Here’s an episode Lilah loves: https://youtu.be/2lsHvoxCqAI

– The Beaujolais André and Lilah tasted was a Domaine Chapel Fleurie Charbonnieres 2020

– The Sancerre was a Noël et Jean-Luc Raimbault Sancerre Blanc 2022 from the Loire Valley

– André is on Instagram @andrehmack. His wine label is called Maison Noir

Special offers for Weekend listeners, from 50% off a digital subscription to a $1/£1/€1 trial are here: http://ft.com/weekendpodcast.

This episode was produced by Zach St Louis. Mixing and sound design by Breen Turner and Sam Giovinco.