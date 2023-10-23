© FT montage/Getty Images/Dreamstime
Jump to comments sectionPrint this page

Robo-advisers are digital wealth management services that come with apps and tools to make investing easier.

Each robo-adviser has different products but they generally operate in a similar way.

First, the robo-adviser assesses the customer’s appetite for risk through an online questionnaire and then matches the client to an investment portfolio based on their profile.

The customer is now ready to fund their account and, hopefully, watch their investment grow.

Click on each stage in the graphic below to understand how robo-advice works.

You are seeing a snapshot of an interactive graphic. This is most likely due to being offline or JavaScript being disabled in your browser.

Source: This graphic was based on information provided by Charles Schwab

Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Reuse this content (opens in new window) CommentsJump to comments section

Explore the series

READ MORE
Why is technology best for checking bank customer identities?
updated
See all 8 stories

Comments