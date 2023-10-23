Robo-advisers are digital wealth management services that come with apps and tools to make investing easier.

Each robo-adviser has different products but they generally operate in a similar way.

First, the robo-adviser assesses the customer’s appetite for risk through an online questionnaire and then matches the client to an investment portfolio based on their profile.

The customer is now ready to fund their account and, hopefully, watch their investment grow.

Click on each stage in the graphic below to understand how robo-advice works.

Source: This graphic was based on information provided by Charles Schwab