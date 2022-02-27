Geography class: Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in maps — latest updates
We’ll send you a myFT Daily Digest email rounding up the latest FT Schools news every morning.
This article, picked by a teacher with suggested questions, is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.
Specification:
Changing Spaces
Click to view the article below and then answer the questions:
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in maps — latest updates
For an understanding of the current location of fighting across Ukraine refer to these regularly updated maps
The latest developments in the conflict can be found here
Follow the FT live video broadcasts for updates from foreign affairs journalists on the current situation
Alasdair Monteith, Gordonstoun
Get alerts on FT Schools when a new story is published