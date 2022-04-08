James Walton

Round on the Links

The link was people known as Mrs . . .

  1. Merton

  2. Gordon Brown

  3. Hudson

  4. Thatcher

  5. Anne Robinson (hosts of Countdown — not including stand-ins)

  6. Moptop

  7. Carol Danvers (She has more aliases elsewhere)

  8. Bridges (over rivers)

  9. Doyle (Arthur Conan and Roddy)

  10. John Simpson

