All the answers here are linked in some way. Once you’ve spotted the link, any you didn’t know the first time around should become easier.

From 1945 to his retirement in 1959, JRR Tolkien was a professor at which Oxford college?

Which British prime minister was born in 1951?

What’s the biggest bay in the Americas?

What’s the name of the local judge in The Adventures of Tom Sawyer and The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn, whose daughter Becky captures Tom’s heart?

Who comes next in this list: Des O’Connor, Jeff Stelling, Nick Hewer, ______?

What internally rhyming word is defined by the Oxford English Dictionary as “a hairstyle popularised by members of the British band The Beatles”?

What’s the alias of Captain Marvel in the film Avengers: Endgame?

Paris has 37, Manhattan has 21, London has 35 — of what?

What surname is shared by the authors of the novels Micah Clarke (1889) and Paddy Clarke Ha Ha Ha (1993)?