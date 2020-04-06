Maxine Kelly

The inaugural FT Americas ranking comes at a perilous and uncertain time for many companies, as the coronavirus severely curtails economies, workforces and ultimately growth.

Yet the ranking also highlights 500 businesses across the continent for whom innovation and creativity have paid off — attributes that will underpin resilience and enable many of them to thrive once the worst effects of the pandemic are behind them.

The FT list was compiled with Statista, a research company, and ranks entrants from across the Americas by compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in revenue between 2015 and 2018.

The technology sector, led overwhelmingly by the US, accounts for a quarter of the overall list, followed by support services (9 per cent) and financial services (7 per cent). The ranking is not a reflection of the size of each country’s economy, but rather a function of the dynamism of a given market and, importantly, the willingness of its companies to be candid with their results. Brazil, for instance, featured fewer companies on the ranking than Colombia. Nearly nine in 10 on the overall list hail from the US and Canada alone.

The top three companies include a developer of augmented reality and video games, a robotics and artificial intelligence company and an advertising business that enables publishers to auction online ad space in real-time. None of these companies — all from the US — had a 2015-18 compound annual growth rate below 600 per cent.

The full report featuring case studies and analysis from this year’s ranking will be published in print and here on May 12.

So what insights can be gleaned from focusing on businesses that have been growing at hyper speed — especially when the coronavirus pandemic has just thrown economies across the globe into unprecedented turmoil, and even strong companies fear for their survival?

Readers can use the toggles at the top of the table’s columns to filter by country, sector or revenue, helping to sharpen their impression of where high-growth businesses have flourished most. Investors can use the list as they research which companies are likely to prove resilient over the next couple of years.

Switch from CAGR to 2018 revenues, for instance, and household names such a Tesla, Netflix, Uber and PayPal rise to the top of the table. These established businesses are also among a group of just 36 of the overall 500 that are listed on an exchange.

As a sizeable chunk of fast-growing companies tend to be privately held and detailed financial information not made public, a ranking such as this can never claim to be complete. Yet the fact that about 90 per cent of the companies featured here are unlisted — and that the screening process was rigorous (please refer to the methodology below the table) — means the ranking offers readers a glimpse into the black box that is private companies.

Scroll below the interactive table for the full methodology.

The Americas’ Fastest Growing Companies 2020
RankNameCountryFT categoryAbsolute growth rate [in %]Compound annual growth rate (CAGR) [in %]Revenue 2018 [in $m]Revenue 2015 [in $m]Number of employees 2018Founding Year
1Niantic*USGames industry180,306.61,117.4790.180.444262015
2UiPathUSTechnology37,463.5621.5155.000.4132002005
3Publisher First (Freestar)*USAdvertising36,680.1616.536.860.10432015
4FreightWise*USTransport30,547.9574.233.640.11392015
5Veggie Noodle Co.*USFood & Beverage24,074.8523.024.900.101752015
6PerpayUSFintech18,480.4470.622.890.12242014
7Bear MattressUSPersonal & Household Goods13,480.7414.020.540.15122014
8Applied Data FinanceUSFintech11,989.5394.537.410.312052014
9NuLeaf NaturalsUSHealth11,700.6390.513.580.12112014
10Urgent.lyUSTechnology11,612.2389.330.230.262262013
11VlocityUSTechnology10,245.3369.496.520.935982014
12YieldStreetUSFinancial Services9,227.9353.516.780.18602015
13Four Mine (With Clarity)USEcommerce9,179.3352.719.010.20122015
14Auvik NetworksCanadaTechnology7,913.6331.19.400.121672011
15Printify*USTechnology7,638.7326.110.140.13702015
16FANCHESTUSEcommerce6,055.9294.98.270.13132014
17Fund That FlipUSFintech6,017.9294.06.410.10412014
18Beauty Barrage*USSales & Marketing5,459.4281.75.970.112502015
19Beeswax.ioUSTechnology5,262.0277.112.330.23562014
20ProgynyUSHealth4,737.1264.4105.402.181162008
21IQMUSSales & Marketing4,101.5247.66.220.15402013
22ExabeamUSCyber Security3,784.6238.750.501.303052013
23SeaBay Building GroupUSConstruction3,779.7238.525.800.67282013
24Asset PandaUSTechnology3,691.9236.05.090.13502012
25OwnBackup*USTechnology3,391.5226.89.430.27892015
26FeedonomicsUSEcommerce3,371.0226.27.430.21722015
27PayabilityUSFintech3,350.0225.513.690.40542014
28Ninja Partners*USSupport Services3,279.3223.34.580.143502015
29Flexiti FinancialCanadaFintech3,245.0222.26.420.211202013
30Cognira*USTechnology3,135.7218.77.590.23502015
31CIENCE Technologies*USSales & Marketing3,050.0215.83.800.122952015
32TecholutionUSTechnology2,922.8211.510.930.36422014
33HomesnapUSTechnology2,907.2211.017.600.59852008
34Potoo MarketingUSEcommerce2,818.7207.96.560.22552014
35Lovebug NutritionUSHealth2,608.0200.33.100.1142014
36T. C. Lewis and CoUSProperty2,534.4197.65.980.23292014
37ShipBobUSSupport Services2,499.3196.234.241.324282014
38FlexportUSSupport Services2,494.1196.0441.0017.0011002013
39ShipMonkUSSupport Services2,470.1195.128.411.114502014
40Ridgeline International*USTechnology2,250.2186.429.401.251182015
41Konfío | Red Amigo DALMexicoFintech2,231.6185.712.070.631212013
42VELOX MediaUSSales & Marketing2,142.1182.03.140.14422003
43BombasUSRetail2,084.8179.6100.504.60602013
44neuvooCanadaSupport Services2,032.7177.321.031.002002012
45WagglUSTechnology2,013.8176.54.100.19472014
46World Housing SolutionUSAerospace & Defence1,973.6174.75.080.25182011
47SnapUSMedia1,912.3172.01,180.4558.6628842011
48Global Memory Procurement (MEMORY.NET)USTechnology1,896.0171.318.630.93122000
49Ravitsky Bros (FactoryPure)USEcommerce1,882.8170.76.080.3172013
50ComplianceQuestUSTechnology1,851.7169.22.510.13702012
51Impact Analytics*USTechnology1,848.0169.15.060.261202015
52Office LibationsUSFood & Beverage1,843.6168.94.480.23202014
53MatchBox Consulting GroupCanadaSupport Services1,813.6167.57.760.41312015
54Globaltexusa*USIndustrial Goods1,710.2162.62.350.1372015
55Bridgewater Homes*USConstruction1,700.2162.146.222.57182015
56Maverick Media VenturesUSEcommerce1,671.0160.73.050.1792014
57Mixt SolutionsUSSales & Marketing1,661.7160.23.670.2162014
58PatientBondUSTechnology1,648.5159.62.210.13182011
59Capital Brand GroupUSConstruction1,582.9156.33.740.22202013
60RedShelfUSEducation1,569.4155.647.322.83802012
61CoderhouseArgentinaEducation1,566.7155.42.000.12202014
62Curate Mobile*CanadaSales & Marketing1,549.6154.617.431.07262015
63The Assay Depot (Scientist.com)USHealth1,522.2153.197.416.00702007
64TISSINIUSRetail1,515.6152.83.650.23632015
65SalsifyUSTechnology1,507.0152.429.551.842712011
66Hennessey Digital*USSales & Marketing1,505.4152.32.600.16252015
67HCAS LLC (Alivi)USHealth1,496.4151.814.080.881002012
68Washington Business DynamicsUSManagement Consulting1,438.5148.710.000.65382012
69Opportunity FinancialUSFintech1,435.0148.5134.258.753042012
70Digital ResourceUSSales & Marketing1,399.7146.64.020.27302014
71Traxxall TechnologiesCanadaAerospace & Defence1,350.6143.92.870.20702013
72GcubedUSCyber Security1,340.8143.35.710.40482014
73Daisy IntelligenceCanadaTechnology1,313.8141.83.180.24352003
74LYNC LogisticsUSTransport1,247.5138.028.032.08332014
75Healthy HumanUSRetail1,232.5137.12.690.2062015
76PowerInboxUSTechnology1,202.6135.330.782.36372011
77TheratechnologiesCanadaPharmaceuticals1,181.0134.045.343.591001993
78LakarayaUSTechnology1,180.3133.92.870.22112013
79Zahroof ValvesUSEnergy1,155.4132.48.630.69332010
80Lorne Park Capital PartnersCanadaFinancial Services1,138.3131.47.550.62292009
81Advanced Operations PartnersUSManagement Consulting1,131.0130.924.011.95542005
82SOCiUSSales & Marketing1,097.4128.88.760.731132012
83Bambridge Accountants New YorkUSFinancial Services1,090.0128.31.790.1582010
84Zoocasa Realty*CanadaTechnology1,074.5127.33.900.34592015
85Professional Hair LabsUSBeauty1,049.9125.76.380.5671994
86Assured Consulting SolutionsUSTechnology1,044.4125.421.361.87502011
87Sitetracker*USTechnology1,044.0125.38.130.711182015
88VidooriUSTechnology1,033.7124.732.772.891272008
89Real BrokerUSProperty1,030.5124.48.910.79102014
90Discuss.ioUSTechnology1,014.9123.45.900.53422012
91OneSoft SolutionsCanadaTechnology967.5120.23.320.31202015
92Agape LuxuryUSHealth948.0118.88.990.86552012
93Spinnaker Consulting GroupUSManagement Consulting937.4118.16.150.59342012
94Flo Water (FloWater)USFood & Beverage893.7115.05.330.54342013
95Lemonaid HealthUSHealth857.8112.44.610.48422012
96Kruze ConsultingUSFinancial Services854.5112.15.520.58342012
97Bawla ConsultingUSSupport Services828.7110.25.270.5722014
98Digital Hyve MarketingUSSales & Marketing822.3109.77.210.78252014
99Comparaguru MéxicoMexicoFintech812.7109.03.000.401112014
100ZinobeColombiaFintech803.5108.34.210.53642012
101GridGain SystemsUSTechnology797.1107.812.601.411342010
102BairesDevUSTechnology791.6107.417.241.935722012
103eduPresent (Bongo)USTechnology781.3106.66.330.72452009
104Ondot SystemsUSFinancial Services776.2106.218.402.102612011
105Tierra EncantadaUSEducation773.8106.04.990.57892013
106K-Supply GroupColombiaFood & Beverage763.3105.15.240.69102014
107Good Life Management CompanyUSFinancial Services760.4104.917.312.01582012
108Nyla Technology SolutionsUSCyber Security754.2104.44.100.48282013
109Conserva Irrigation FranchisingUSSupport Services728.2102.37.160.86102010
110Globalization PartnersUSTechnology727.8102.3149.0018.00792012
111ThinxUSRetail713.8101.147.205.80692013
112Socialcom (AUDIENCEX)USSales & Marketing709.0100.815.011.85822013
113SolvegyUSManagement Consulting708.2100.72.670.3362014
114Mohawk Group HoldingsUSTechnology705.5100.573.309.101562014
115C Evans ConsultingUSSupport Services697.499.81.970.25222015
116Zolli CandyUSFood & Beverage696.599.72.150.27102014
117CamCal Enterprises (BottleKeeper)USPersonal & Household Goods690.499.213.641.7382013
118ApptopiaUSTechnology651.095.83.790.50452011
119Admera HealthUSHealth647.395.512.641.69652014
120SegmentUSTechnology643.195.151.136.883462011
121Tab and SlotUSIndustrial Goods623.093.43.410.47212014
122Spark.OrangeUSTechnology618.092.92.040.28212013
123Texas Auto Firm (The Auto Cave)USAutomobiles616.292.818.572.59472014
124Sevan Multi-Site SolutionsUSConstruction613.492.5101.3514.214372011
125Life360USTechnology613.392.532.064.491202007
126Snap! MobileUSTechnology607.592.030.184.273542014
127PayfoneUSTechnology596.391.016.052.31672008
128Transworld Business Advisors - Rocky MountainUSFinancial Services590.090.43.540.51182013
129HTK Lentes Oftalmicas (Haytek Lentes)BrazilHealth589.890.48.361.36522013
130Wayne ContractingUSConstruction579.289.42.840.4252014
131Dynamo TechnologiesUSTechnology577.389.216.422.42722012
132AmerikasUSBeauty563.387.93.560.5462013
133FE InternationalUSFinancial Services547.486.43.980.62202010
134Oftalmología de Alta TecnologíaColombiaHealth539.785.62.120.38502014
135Two BullsUSTechnology533.885.16.461.02302010
136Ricciardi GroupUSSales & Marketing521.683.92.740.4472014
137Magnus SeguridadaColombiaSupport Services511.582.94.630.874732013
138Luxe RVUSTravel & Leisure511.482.92.320.38152014
139CR ProyectosColombiaArchitecture505.082.211.032.08472013
140Clear Touch InteractiveUSTechnology495.481.344.737.51352012
141American School WayColombiaEducation476.779.317.303.0014002002
142DLP Real Estate CapitalUSProperty473.879.080.9014.102982009
143Handstand Innovations (MessageWrap)USAdvertising470.178.62.800.49182010
144Uber TechnologiesUSTransport464.978.111,270.001,995.00222632009
145Knightsbridge Foreign ExchangeCanadaFintech460.877.76.861.22152009
146Andiamo ConsultingUSSupport Services459.277.528.655.121272003
147Norada Real Estate InvestmentsUSProperty458.377.42.010.3692004
148Bio BolsaColombiaPersonal & Household Goods456.777.24.350.78902010
149Media One CreativeCanadaMedia455.177.14.160.80302012
150Housing Trust GroupUSConstruction449.676.518.353.341112006
151Elevate StaffingUSSales & Marketing446.076.17.971.46322014
152Valemobi Consultoria EmpresarialBrazilFintech440.975.55.321.11702008
153OnitUSTechnology440.975.516.713.091622011
154BarnAllen TechnologiesUSTechnology438.675.363.1711.734882009
155Hawke MediaUSSales & Marketing437.275.114.022.611222014
156Resnick Roofing & ContractingUSConstruction433.374.74.510.85262006
157GO LogisticsCanadaTransport430.874.416.363.364062005
158TeslaUSAutomobiles430.474.421,461.274,046.03488172003
159Connect Group MediaUSMedia430.074.42.430.46152014
160BomboraUSSales & Marketing424.773.826.365.02952014
161TredenceUSManagement Consulting418.573.118.833.633862014
162Omega GeraçãoBrazilEnergy418.173.0202.5444.00922007
163Leeward Business AdvisorsUSTechnology410.572.23.600.71192014
164Flytographer EnterprisesCanadaTravel & Leisure400.071.03.000.60152013
165Zomaron Inc (Paystone)CanadaFintech396.670.614.883.04622008
166Mynt SystemsUSEnergy395.870.57.941.60172014
167BesticaUSTechnology393.770.315.723.182072005
168Nomodic Modular StructuresCanadaConstruction385.769.426.545.54842012
169Calima MotorColombiaAutomobiles377.268.411.712.80701974
170Array Of StarsCanadaSales & Marketing363.966.81.740.38182013
171Nuvolo TechnologiesUSTechnology363.366.711.952.581312013
172Catalyst OutdoorUSAdvertising357.866.017.263.77212009
173Zeel NetworksUSTechnology354.265.631.006.82862010
174RIWICanadaTechnology350.865.22.670.59122009
175AMMD*USHealth348.364.912.082.69152015
176Grupo Logístico EspecializadoColombiaTransport346.564.73.430.77802013
177Marijuana Business DailyUSMedia343.564.327.316.16582011
178MaxGen Energy ServicesUSEnergy337.263.569.4315.885252009
179Plataforma 10ArgentinaTravel & Leisure335.563.312.126.30802001
180SolutionStackCanadaTechnology335.563.38.331.97182012
181Twelve Consulting GroupUSTechnology332.362.97.721.79442013
182DP Capital (Washington Capital Partners)USFinancial Services327.262.315.333.59282012
183Generis Global PartnersCanadaSupport Services325.662.16.681.59512013
184Blue Label LabsUSTechnology323.361.84.761.13102011
185Worcester InvestmentsUSProperty323.061.724.955.901812006
186Carbon Credit SolutionsCanadaTechnology322.161.620.895.02412008
187Intelligent SystemsUSFintech320.361.420.104.784001981
188eAssistUSFinancial Services320.061.317.344.137002012
189Ventive*USTechnology319.361.33.140.75172015
190Strategic Solution PartnersUSSupport Services318.961.26.721.6122007
191MASSIE R&D Tax CreditsUSFinancial Services317.861.11.580.38122014
192Green StandardsCanadaWaste management & recycling317.161.010.832.63212009
193Gee Jay Group InternationalCanadaIndustrial Goods315.760.82.090.5051993
194Big LeapUSSales & Marketing313.060.48.282.00632008
195Mobile Posse**USTechnology310.960.258.3314.20572005
196Shadow Concepts (Under30Experiences)USTravel & Leisure309.760.02.910.71202012
197CCM Industria e Comercio de Produtos DescartaveisBrazilPersonal & Household Goods309.159.960.9316.764362010
198MongoDBUSTechnology309.159.9267.0265.2712122007
199TapResearchUSTechnology303.359.212.393.07152013
200Perreault PlastixCanadaIndustrial Goods298.358.52.530.65432010
201MotifworksUSTechnology296.558.34.231.071002010
202Tiger AnalyticsUSManagement Consulting296.058.213.073.303002011
203Magnolia BoutiqueUSFashion291.357.66.471.65152013
204Streamline MarketingUSAdvertising290.657.52.500.6452014
205TwilioUSTechnology289.557.3650.10166.9014402008
206FundriseUSFintech288.257.220.795.36812012
207NuvaColombiaTechnology286.556.92.810.83292011
208Criterion SystemsUSTechnology286.256.989.0323.053762005
209Industrias Alimenticias San NicolásColombiaFood & Beverage285.056.73.921.161852012
210The Morning ConsultUSSupport Services284.656.710.002.60842014
211Logistics Made SimpleUSTransport284.256.645.4711.83752008
212Tattersall Distilling CompanyUSFood & Beverage284.056.63.000.78452014
213Oro Verde SemillasColombiaAgricultural Commodities283.956.62.170.57172014
214Synergy Medical BrgCanadaPharmaceuticals283.756.641.3810.761052004
215Blue Dog Business Services (BLUEDOG)USFinancial Services283.156.54.021.05382000
216Tek LeadersUSTechnology282.356.419.485.102362008
217EncoreFXCanadaFinancial Services279.255.913.283.551302014
218Atlas MedStaffUSHealth277.455.788.0423.331052012
219Isaac OperationsCanadaManagement Consulting275.255.48.202.28302003
220Disredes IngenieríaColombiaConstruction273.955.23.471.06522007
221FlocknoteUSTechnology272.455.02.110.57142009
222Gateway MultifamilyUSProperty272.455.03.100.8332013
223KLF MediaCanadaSupport Services271.054.89.652.77342005
224Search Realty CorporationCanadaProperty266.954.25.341.531882012
225De la Espriella Lawyers Enterprise Consultorias y Servicios Legales EspecializadosColombiaLaw262.153.67.192.27982001
226Ecipsa HoldingArgentinaProperty259.653.223.6016.36641991
227Franklin MediaUSRetail257.152.93.430.96122013
228GigSaladUSSupport Services253.252.314.774.18262007
229Rainmaker Ad VenturesUSAdvertising253.152.328.268.01102004
230HologenixUSIndustrial Goods248.751.63.571.0282011
231RJ Brands (Chefman)USPersonal & Household Goods246.551.359.1317.07502009
232Avantage-plusCanadaConstruction245.651.217.985.37502005
233MaxSold IncorporatedCanadaEcommerce244.851.16.301.856892009
234WillowTreeUSTechnology244.051.045.5613.243122007
235The DVI GroupUSAdvertising244.051.02.680.78182000
236VRG ComponentsUSIndustrial Goods243.450.98.102.36242014
237DaferolUruguayEcommerce241.750.67.822.64272006
238twelve NYCUSSupport Services240.750.529.308.60362004
239Mission FieldUSSupport Services240.550.52.630.7732012
240iTechArt GroupUSTechnology239.150.249.0314.4612672002
241Xtenfer ConsultingUSTechnology238.750.25.731.69232002
242Reservations.comUSTravel & Leisure237.850.050.9815.09242014
243PIRS CapitalUSFinancial Services230.248.911.903.60122013
244Eravant (formerly SAGE Millimeter)USIndustrial Goods229.448.814.104.28502011
245I.T. Works RecruitmentUSSupport Services229.048.714.194.31312013
246Strait Capital CompanyUSFinancial Services228.648.77.342.23502006
247Red Oak Compliance Solutions HoldingsUSFintech227.748.53.291.00142010
248Poseidon SystemsUSTechnology227.148.43.511.07222010
249MDOS ConsultingCanadaCyber Security225.348.22.880.8832001
250Fab Glass and MirrorUSIndustrial Goods225.148.17.862.42452012
251Katz Capital ManagementUSFinancial Services224.648.18.262.5492011
252CS-1 TransportationCanadaTransport224.248.027.158.35352008
253AltaworxUSTelecoms223.847.97.602.35182003
254MindgruveUSSales & Marketing222.947.826.538.22652001
255Strategic Pharmaceutical Solutions (Vetsource)USTechnology221.347.6140.5643.752972008
256Research Innovations IncorporatedUSTechnology220.047.432.0310.011112009
257AxonifyCanadaTechnology219.747.319.506.101662011
258Fiasco Gelato Cafe'sCanadaFood & Beverage219.447.36.462.02382009
259Del Fabro Hnos. y Cía.ArgentinaFood & Beverage217.246.915.3911.00371992
260UserfulUSTechnology216.846.94.111.33542015
261RootstrapUSTechnology216.746.95.141.62762011
262VEA FoodsUSFood & Beverage215.046.65.221.6612010
263Comestibles IntegralesColombiaFood & Beverage214.546.511.834.301752002
264Equinox InternationalUSEcommerce212.746.219.706.3072013
265Copperleaf TechnologiesCanadaTechnology212.646.225.628.312012000
266ndVOR SolutionsUSTechnology212.046.17.002.241222009
267AcenturyCanadaTelecoms207.845.57.022.31182007
268BioLife SolutionsUSPharmaceuticals206.145.219.746.45541999
269DayBlink ConsultingUSManagement Consulting205.445.116.165.29502013
270MightilyUSAdvertising205.345.12.930.96292013
271Fuze HR SolutionsCanadaSupport Services204.344.927.739.2468692006
272Premier Coil SolutionsUSIndustrial Goods203.944.855.2018.161012011
273Wizard LabelsUSSupport Services202.344.67.412.4592012
274SportsdigitaUSTechnology201.444.44.041.34262011
275AMG Enterprises (Luxury Living Chicago Realty)USProperty196.043.67.662.59522007
276The Ventus Network (GoLeanSixSigma.com)USEducation195.943.62.320.7842012
277Oasys InternationalUSTechnology195.743.513.904.70822011
278Denny Cherry & Associates ConsultingUSTechnology195.743.52.060.7062012
279Spartan Value InvestorsUSProperty195.443.525.708.70202010
280Isenberg BathUSConstruction195.143.42.740.9382012
281J.A Saúde Animal Industria e Comercio de Produtos VeterináriosBrazilPharmaceuticals194.743.416.896.451892002
282OptimizeRxUSTechnology193.743.221.217.22392007
283YellowTelescopeUSManagement Consulting191.542.93.691.27112008
284SurexCanadaInsurance191.542.97.292.66772011
285J.W. LogisticsUSTransport191.442.8314.28107.863652011
286Pinnacle Financial PartnersUSFinancial Services191.242.8939.47322.6123352000
287FormulaFolio InvestmentsUSFinancial Services191.142.814.174.87922010
288JLab AudioUSTechnology190.342.773.4825.31332005
289ThinkLiteUSIndustrial Goods190.242.635.2912.16522009
290Questor TechnologyCanadaWaste management & recycling189.342.518.186.37241994
291Aureus Tech SystemsUSTechnology187.642.26.552.28402008
292PopShortsUSSales & Marketing185.541.92.080.73102013
293Fronsac Real Estate Investment TrustCanadaProperty185.441.84.861.7322011
294Harmonic MachineCanadaIndustrial Goods184.541.76.132.29552001
295OrometroColombiaPrecious metals180.941.135.3314.36492010
296Revenue RiverUSSales & Marketing180.241.03.941.41402009
297Dirty RobberUSMedia179.940.910.563.775002009
298C.I NutreoColombiaFood & Beverage179.340.84.471.831822009
299GrubhubUSTechnology178.440.71,007.26361.8327222004
300Monkhouse Law ProfessionalCanadaLaw178.340.72.250.82192013
301Supernus PharmaceuticalsUSPharmaceuticals177.340.5408.90147.474492005
302CapacityUSSupport Services176.240.376.9127.847001999
303AchieveIt OnlineUSTechnology174.640.03.901.42402010
304BBQ QuébecCanadaRetail173.039.87.462.77502011
305Jeni's Splendid Ice CreamsUSFood & Beverage172.839.742.4015.546642002
306Colombiana de TrasplantesColombiaHealth172.039.612.375.19502003
307Drogas UnidasColombiaPharmaceuticals171.739.54.061.71342004
308AV Plastics TradeColombiaChemicals171.139.41.930.7152014
309SS Digital MediaUSAdvertising170.839.42.040.75212008
310Canada Goose HoldingsCanadaFashion170.739.4451.52166.3626551957
311Greystone LogisticsUSIndustrial Goods169.839.271.0826.343592003
312PRAVALERBrazilFintech169.639.253.3621.062152001
313Vendasta TechnologiesCanadaTechnology169.639.221.688.162402008
314Engineer's associates (National Petroleum)USEnergy169.339.1157.7058.56392002
315AGENCY672USAdvertising168.939.12.100.7812013
316BrD Brasil Distressed Consultoria EmpresarialBrazilFinancial Services168.539.06.802.85132010
317Daitan Labs Solucoes em TecnologiaBrazilTechnology167.438.831.3313.195932004
318Alta SistemasMexicoTechnology166.538.64.382.0082013
319AmijagUSRetail166.038.62.921.1062000
320Mapleview AgriCanadaAgricultural Commodities165.238.46.462.47152005
321Surgically Clean AirCanadaHealth164.938.43.461.30302010
322Miracle Mile AdvisorsUSFinancial Services164.538.37.943.00232007
323Caldera MedicalUSHealth164.538.319.037.19692002
324M2E Consulting EngineersUSConstruction164.238.310.483.97632005
3253Net TelecomunicacionesColombiaTelecoms163.638.13.451.501892007
326Previmil Vida e PrevidenciaBrazilInsurance163.038.015.256.52741967
327Chair 10 MarketingUSSales & Marketing162.538.02.380.91232006
328Pagefreezer SoftwareCanadaTechnology162.337.94.191.62402009
329AMC BridgeUSTechnology161.337.719.607.505571999
330Metric TheoryUSAdvertising160.937.717.576.731012012
331Falafel (SAJJ Mediterranean)USFood & Beverage160.837.79.463.631002012
332YextUSTechnology154.436.5228.2889.729002006
333EnseoUSTechnology152.936.263.0724.941152000
334Aligne Wealth Preservation & Insurance ServicesUSFinancial Services151.536.02.100.8492012
335Ventisol Industria e ComercioBrazilPersonal & Household Goods150.735.9107.9148.443121997
336The Lockwood GroupUSSales & Marketing150.635.850.8720.302002007
337OnPrem Solution PartnersUSManagement Consulting149.035.537.6715.131792013
338Precision FabCanadaIndustrial Goods148.635.519.327.891252013
339ThreatConnectUSCyber Security148.135.423.339.401252011
340IntegRhythm (INRY)USManagement Consulting148.135.48.133.28332011
341BevaraUSSupport Services147.735.314.525.861081996
342hydraUSPersonal & Household Goods147.535.32.300.93352002
343United SolutionsUSTechnology147.535.38.443.41352003
344National Storage Affiliates TrustUSProperty147.135.2330.90133.924612013
345OutboundEngineUSTechnology145.734.923.939.741982012
346UserTestingUSTechnology145.634.956.3622.952712007
347TruQua EnterprisesUSSupport Services145.334.913.555.52512010
348Aquiris Game StudioBrazilGames industry144.934.83.081.41742007
349Blackline Safety CorporationCanadaTechnology144.534.713.825.811502004
350vTech SolutionUSSupport Services143.634.610.214.19142006
351Buysoft do BrasilBrazilTechnology141.634.29.414.39252008
352Vertical Staffing ResourcesCanadaSupport Services141.534.217.647.41222013
353Murray ResourcesUSSupport Services141.434.213.795.7110731997
354Intrigue Media GroupCanadaSales & Marketing141.434.12.791.17292009
355Eight Ounce CoffeeCanadaFood & Beverage140.934.13.511.50172011
356M y M Design and Development (Moma Machinery)ColombiaIndustrial Goods138.333.62.751.32352009
357Fors Marsh GroupUSManagement Consulting138.233.646.0519.332172002
358Great Waters FinancialUSFinancial Services138.133.59.263.89362012
359FCMUSManagement Consulting137.533.463.8526.88402014
360DB1 Global SoftwareBrazilTechnology137.433.49.014.274112000
361Construcciones y Alquiler de Equipos La RocaColombiaConstruction137.033.31.910.921182011
362Greenland AmericaUSWaste management & recycling136.233.2188.1979.67381996
363North Pacific IndustriesUSConstruction135.933.14.161.76112009
364BioNeutra GlobalCanadaFood & Beverage135.033.029.1512.60302003
365ClickDimensionsUSTechnology134.932.937.0215.761742010
366MKS2USCyber Security134.232.86.512.78722008
367Eight Bit StudiosUSTechnology134.032.85.092.18292009
368Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure CapitalUSFinancial Services133.932.7138.0059.00491981
369NeovationCanadaEducation133.032.63.251.41592012
370MORGAN LiUSIndustrial Goods133.032.647.6320.442002009
371NetflixUSMedia133.032.615,794.346,779.5171001997
372CIBT Education GroupCanadaEducation132.832.558.6526.326171994
373Flow Right Plumbing, Heating & IrrigationUSConstruction130.232.08.153.54622008
374Riff Raff Productions (Sour Fish Events)USSupport Services127.231.52.301.0172012
375America Holding ParticipaçõesBrazilEnergy126.531.3442.32219.84832009
376EnsciconUSSupport Services126.231.313.786.091721994
377Quick HelpColombiaSupport Services126.031.231.6616.0029382014
378TDK TechnologiesUSTechnology125.031.022.109.821552001
379Nomadic Real Estate InvestmentsUSProperty124.530.95.262.35322005
380Score Media and GamingCanadaMedia124.530.921.7210.112212012
381Canadian Down & Feather CompanyCanadaPersonal & Household Goods124.130.92.881.32212003
382Fundición de Aluminio y Cobre a PresiónColombiaIndustrial Goods123.530.83.781.931241987
383City Brew ToursUSTravel & Leisure121.030.32.541.15502008
384365 Retail MarketsUSTechnology120.730.251.9523.541742008
385Stamford Technology Solutions (Infinity)USTechnology120.130.13.421.55312013
386Redhorse CorporationUSSupport Services118.629.886.1439.403652007
387QiigoUSSales & Marketing118.529.88.073.70612006
388Cambria Investment Management LPUSFinancial Services118.429.75.452.4972006
389People's TelevisionUSMedia118.129.73.541.62122010
390Darkblade SystemsUSAerospace & Defence117.429.68.864.08592010
391Sinking Ship EntertainmentCanadaMedia116.929.532.9715.181292006
392Clason Point PartnersUSSupport Services116.629.45.502.54542011
393Marrone Bio InnovationsUSAgricultural Commodities116.529.421.229.80382006
394Bandwave SystemsUSTelecoms115.429.27.743.59232000
395The Agency HoldcoUSProperty115.329.1107.0149.706972011
396Metalúrgica HassmannBrazilIndustrial Goods114.128.957.9130.433061955
397Logistics Freight SolutionsUSTransport113.328.736.7217.211522007
398Pluribus NetworksUSTechnology113.128.710.765.05942010
399VerblioUSSales & Marketing111.828.43.071.45112011
400SDB Trade International LPUSEnergy111.728.4133.3462.99132003
401DB Real Estate GroupUSProperty111.528.44.712.23222005
402Bottlerocket MediaUSAdvertising110.028.12.101.0062011
403Sealink InternationalUSTransport109.528.044.0021.001122013
404Arcadia SolutionsUSTechnology109.427.935.8017.101992007
405CMMS Data GroupUSTechnology109.227.96.413.06362000
406Tundra Technical SolutionsCanadaSupport Services108.827.8282.35137.1527862004
407Marathon StrategiesUSSupport Services108.527.810.805.18392008
408Palmera JuniorColombiaSupport Services108.527.82.671.461312011
409StickerGiant.comUSIndustrial Goods107.427.517.078.23542000
410AMG & AssociatesUSConstruction107.227.580.9039.05402005
411EvolveMKDUSAdvertising105.427.16.012.92332014
412Sawyer Manufacturing CompanyUSIndustrial Goods105.027.016.508.05701948
413Insurors Financial (Insurors Indemnity Companies)USInsurance104.426.930.9415.14341983
414TC Latin America PartnersUSProperty104.326.98.564.19782012
415iTexicoUSTechnology104.326.99.774.782382012
416SoftNiceUSTechnology103.526.722.6911.151202001
417TACGUSSupport Services103.126.629.6914.621352006
418EPAM SystemsUSTechnology101.626.31,842.91914.13301601993
419Embotelladora de Bebidas del TolimaColombiaFood & Beverage101.626.338.9922.092222001
420Merrimak Capital CompanyUSSupport Services101.526.340.6920.19421991
421Country FreshColombiaAgricultural Commodities99.725.92.191.09452011
422CTC Events and ProductionsUSSupport Services99.325.94.662.3452008
423Occams ParadigmUSFinancial Services97.825.55.072.5792012
424McKee HomesUSConstruction97.525.568.5234.70552010
425Tribal TechUSManagement Consulting97.125.417.158.70912000
426Concierge AuctionsUSProperty97.025.440.0020.301282008
427IndellientCanadaTechnology96.225.27.423.88712004
428AgileEngineUSTechnology95.825.116.508.432892010
429Mainstream Electric Heating Cooling and PlumbingUSConstruction95.725.15.662.89322002
430CloudOpsCanadaTechnology95.525.17.583.93522005
431Rev.ioUSTechnology95.125.08.004.10402002
432General MaterialsUSIndustrial Goods95.024.96.273.2162010
433C2P EnterprisesUSFinancial Services95.024.915.127.75432011
434SICOOB CREDIPBrazilFinancial Services94.624.944.1325.525461996
435Sweaden Compañía de SegurosEcuadorInsurance93.724.740.5020.911552007
436Kavayah SolutionsUSTechnology93.724.62.351.22122006
437KrilogyUSFinancial Services93.324.68.464.38312009
438Supply Chain WizardUSManagement Consulting92.524.44.352.26502014
439Terra Brasis RessegurosBrazilFinancial Services91.424.235.8021.05402010
440Chandra TechnologiesUSTechnology90.924.110.355.4272002
441Equium GroupCanadaProperty90.624.02.471.31182011
442360 Payment SolutionsUSFinancial Services90.624.07.463.92322011
443MansariUSTransport90.323.92.481.31502013
444NamSysCanadaTechnology89.823.82.521.36121989
445ZogicsUSHealth89.723.810.245.40182006
446The Evoke AgencyUSAdvertising89.423.73.962.09422009
447Salsamentaria SantanderColombiaFood & Beverage89.023.611.927.201751964
448P.J. Wallbank SpringsUSAutomobiles88.323.530.3516.121601982
449Impact Visions Ventures (Buildingstars of Charlotte)USSupport Services88.023.42.351.2572011
450accelHRateUSSupport Services87.723.43.451.8442014
451Johnston Architectural SystemsUSIndustrial Goods87.623.37.333.91221994
452UltragasColombiaEnergy86.323.09.675.93292004
453Aligned Technology SolutionsUSTechnology85.923.02.301.24182010
454EnstoaUSSupport Services85.923.023.7012.75972007
455LeitissimoBrazilFood & Beverage85.522.915.729.54852002
456Soccer Shots FranchisingUSEducation85.322.87.424.00251997
457Code42 SoftwareUSCyber Security84.622.7109.6859.425412001
458SmarterChaos.comUSSales & Marketing83.822.55.773.14152010
459Intact TechnologyUSTechnology83.222.445.8625.03831994
460Pad SquadUSAdvertising82.522.211.196.13352012
461ScalarUSFinancial Services82.222.27.003.84292009
462Jacobson Strategic communicationsUSSupport Services82.122.12.681.47332010
463SA PhotonicsUSTechnology81.922.127.0414.86802002
464Envases, Empaques y Embalajes InternacionalesMexicoIndustrial Goods81.922.117.8511.913001978
465LAND INFO Worldwide MappingUSTechnology81.422.04.132.2862004
466Boca Beauty AcademyUSEducation80.821.85.402.98451991
467US Tech SolutionsUSTechnology80.221.7207.46115.1210452000
468AislopuertasMexicoIndustrial Goods79.721.68.405.681112007
469Kendall Capital ManagementUSFinancial Services79.221.52.121.1882005
470TerraCycleUSWaste management & recycling78.821.432.0017.902572003
471PPT ConsultingUSManagement Consulting78.721.38.604.8192003
472FortinetUSCyber Security78.521.31,801.201,009.3058452000
473Cynet SystemsUSSupport Services77.421.155.7331.423872010
474Beacon capital ManagementUSFinancial Services77.321.033.0118.62232000
475Clínica MedicalColombiaHealth73.520.233.6522.155252004
476DBSyncUSTechnology72.920.02.051.18652009
477ConsolidusUSSales & Marketing72.019.85.082.96132006
478List PartnersUSManagement Consulting71.919.815.539.041112001
479TheoremUSTechnology71.819.818.3410.68782007
480Quest Audio VisualCanadaTechnology71.519.72.931.74252003
481Art & Science Digital Experience DesignCanadaSales & Marketing70.919.62.811.67242011
482Prosper Consulting (The Tech Academy)USEducation70.719.51.781.04502014
4832 Percent RealtyCanadaProperty70.319.44.152.503602007
484Nassau National CableUSIndustrial Goods69.919.311.046.5062009
485Photon ControlCanadaTechnology69.419.236.1721.661001988
486QuickContractors.comCanadaConstruction69.119.116.8610.41902004
487Crepes a Latte CateringUSSales & Marketing68.118.99.065.39302001
488Safety First Consulting ProfessionalCanadaHealth68.018.92.541.61252005
489GoGold ResourcesCanadaPrecious metals67.918.821.0212.521202009
490Titanium Transportation GroupCanadaTransport67.618.8143.1286.605952002
491Cue Digital MediaCanadaMedia67.218.77.714.68232007
492The Marquee GroupCanadaSupport Services67.218.73.031.84182002
493PayPal HoldingsUSFinancial Services67.018.715,450.009,250.00221998
494Integra LifeSciences HoldingsUSHealth66.718.61,472.00883.0045001989
495Home Painters TorontoCanadaConstruction66.718.62.361.4481991
496ZetrasoftBrazilFinancial Services66.618.620.8512.511712000
497York Property ServicesCanadaConstruction65.818.41.721.03282012
498AZ Pro SignsUSSupport Services65.718.311.697.061242004
499Ameex TechnologiesUSTechnology65.318.28.625.214282007
500Cooperativa de Ahorro y Crédito TulcánaEcuadorFinancial Services65.218.283.9350.801641963

* Companies marked with an asterisk had less than 12 months of revenue in the 2015 financial year, but still passed $100,000 revenue.

** Companies marked with a double asterisk have been acquired since the end of the relevant timeframe.

Methodology

The FT Americas’ Fastest Growing Companies 2020 is a list of the top 500 companies in the Americas that have achieved the highest growth in revenues between 2015 and 2018.

The ranking was created through a complex procedure. Although the search was very extensive, the ranking does not claim to be complete, as some companies did not want to make their figures public or did not participate for other reasons.

The project was advertised online and in print, allowing all eligible companies to register via the websites created by Statista and the Financial Times. It was additionally promoted through the South American edition of El País. In addition, through research in company databases and other public sources, Statista has identified tens of thousands of companies in the Americas as potential candidates for the FT ranking. These companies were invited to participate in the competition by post, email and telephone.

The application phase ran from October 1 2019 to January 31 2020. The submitted revenue figures had to be certified by the CFO, CEO or a member of the executive committee of the company.

Criteria for inclusion in the list

To be included in the list of the Americas’ fastest-growing companies, a company had to meet the following criteria:

• Revenue of at least $100,000 generated in 2015 (or currency value equivalent according to the average of the actual fiscal year).

• Revenue of at least $1.5m generated in 2018 (or currency value equivalent according to the average of the actual fiscal year).

• The company is independent (the company is not a subsidiary or branch office of any kind).

• The revenue growth between 2015 and 2018 was primarily organic (ie “internally” stimulated)

• The company is headquartered in one of 20 American countries.

Companies from these countries were eligible to participate: Argentina, Belize, Bolivia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, the US, Uruguay, Venezuela.

Calculation of growth rates

The calculation of company growth rates is based on the revenue figures submitted by the companies in the respective national currency. For better comparability in the ranking the revenue figures were converted into US dollars. The average exchange rate for the financial year indicated by the company was used for this purpose.

The compound annual growth rate (CAGR) was calculated as follows: 

((revenue2018 / revenue2015)^(1/3)) - 1 = CAGR

The absolute growth between 2015 and 2018 was calculated as follows:

(revenue2018 / revenue2015) - 1 = Growth rate

Evaluation and quality assurance

All data reported by the companies was processed and checked by Statista. Missing data entries (employee numbers, address data, etc) were researched in detail. Companies that did not fulfil the criteria for inclusion in the ranking were deleted.

In addition, Statista included some well-known companies noted for their remarkable growth (four in total). The data has been collected via desk research in official sources like publicly available earning presentations, investor relations websites or annual reports.

The minimum CAGR required to be included in the ranking this year was 18.2 per cent.

