Jon Fosse: ‘Giving voice to the unsayable’Jon Fosse, winner of the Nobel Prize in Literature 2023© ShutterstockNorwegian Jon Fosse awarded Nobel Prize in LiteratureThe author was lauded for his haunting stories that ‘give voice to the unsayable’Jon Fosse: ‘You don’t read my books for the plots’The Norwegian writer on being compared with Knausgaard and capturing the mystery of lifeA New Name by Jon Fosse — fading of the lightArt and faith collide as a grief-stricken painter contemplates the afterlife in the final instalment of ‘Septology’How a tiny London publisher picked two Nobel Prize winnersFitzcarraldo finds niche in a sector dominated by international conglomerates