UK Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-budget includes what he claims are the biggest tax cuts in a generation. He’s hailing it as a new era for the UK economy and a way of kick starting growth, but what does this mini-budget mean for your wallet? Who gains and who loses out? Host Claer Barret unpicks the details with George Parker, the FT’s political editor, and Mary McDougall, the FT’s acting tax correspondent.

Want more?

A mini-budget for those on maxi incomes https://www.ft.com/content/cdbf7a95-8ddf-48df-a9fc-8e40100caac7

Traders bet on emergency UK interest rate rise https://www.ft.com/content/c7f815b6-e7f2-43d2-b160-b7b3182e63b4

Kwarteng’s ideological approach will leave the Treasury with ‘no money’ https://www.ft.com/content/53709418-7ed6-4b10-b6b0-b2e2d5b77683

Kwasi Kwarteng vows to stick with tax cuts despite investor jitters https://www.ft.com/content/5b9d1f87-dc78-4626-bb08-507561c6176a

Money Clinic is keen to hear from listeners and readers. If you would like to get in touch, please email us at money@FT.com or DM Claer on social media. She is @ClaerB on Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.

Presented by Claer Barrett. Produced by Persis Love and Philippa Goodrich. Our executive producer is Manuela Saragosa. Sound design is by Breen Turner, with original music from Metaphor Music.

Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.