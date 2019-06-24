An Azeri banker’s wife, who is the subject of the UK’s first unexplained wealth order, allegedly defrauded her husband’s bank by spending millions of pounds in hotels, restaurants and in Harrods on 10 credit cards issued by the bank, a London court heard on Monday.

Zamira Hajiyeva, 55, has been accused by the Baku-based government of conspiring with others between 2001 and 2015 to defraud the state-owned International Bank of Azerbaijan where her husband Jahangir Hajiyev was chairman.

Mr Hajiyev, who earned between $29,000 and $70,000 a year in his role, was jailed for 15 years in 2016 by a court in Baku for embezzlement and other charges relating to the bank. Westminster magistrates’ court is due to decide this week whether Ms Hajiyeva should be sent back to Baku to stand trial on the allegations.

She is already the subject of two unexplained wealth orders (UWOs) applied for by the National Crime Agency last year and relating to £22m of London properties, including an £11.5m house in Knightsbridge that was bought by an offshore company. As part of court hearings relating to the UWOs, it emerged that Ms Hajiyeva spent £16.3m in Harrods between 2006 and 2016 on items ranging from jewellery to watches, designer clothes and shoes and even groceries.

UWOs are a crime-fighting tool introduced by the UK government to crack down on the millions of pounds of dirty money being transferred annually through London.

It is not clear at this stage how much of the spending connected to the UWO applications overlaps with the allegations heard in court on Monday.

Helen Malcolm QC, representing the Azeri government, told Westminster magistrates’ court that Ms Hajiyeva was involved in an alleged $97m fraud involving 37 people that involved “vast sums” being taken out through 28 credit cards issued by the bank.

Ten out of the 28 credit cards were issued in Ms Hajiyeva’s name, the court heard. It is alleged she withdrew sums from cash machines in Azerbaijan and spent between £14.5m and £15.5m at luxury health and relaxation centres, hotels and restaurants and on gold jewellery in “grand department stores” including Harrods. Cards were also issued in the name of her husband’s bodyguard and driver, Ms Malcolm claimed.

“Her husband did not appear to have had anything like the income to support her spending,” Ms Malcolm told the court adding that there was no evidence that the case was politically motivated as “she has no political opinions”.

Hugo Keith QC, representing Ms Hajiyeva told the court that the Azeri case was “without foundation” and was “malicious and abusive”. The credit cards had been issued by the bank and there is “nothing to show that she knew when she was given these cards that she was not entitled to use them in the way she did” even if her spending had been “exorbitant”, Mr Keith claimed.

In his written arguments Mr Keith called the allegations “part of an abusive and politically tainted campaign directed by the corrupt and authoritarian Azeri regime against her husband”. The hearing continues.