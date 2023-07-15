The stories behind 10 of The Beatles’ finest recordings

The stories behind 10 of The Beatles’ finest recordingsOur Life of a Song series has traced the group’s journey through the 1960s© Jeff Hochberg/GettySomething — Sinatra called it ‘the greatest love song of the past 50 years’George Harrison’s widely covered track is celebrated on a newly released Abbey Road Anniversary EditionThe Beatles’ I Am The Walrus — nonsense poetry meets LSDThe song is an outlier among the more sing-songy, Paul McCartney-penned tracks on 1967’s Magical Mystery TourThe Life of a Song: ‘Yesterday’The song came to Paul McCartney in a dream one night in London in 1963Come Together — how The Beatles’ song became one of their most streamed tracks The opener from Abbey Road went on to penetrate the heartlands of American rockHelter Skelter — The Beatles’ brutal song that inspired a murder spreeSubsequent versions hoped to capitalise on the track’s notoriety — or tried to reclaim itGolden Slumbers: from Abbey Road to John Lewis Christmas advertCovered by many, the song is a touchstone for bands trying to show sensitivity and maturityMore from this SeriesEleanor Rigby — The Beatles delivered a tragedy in microcosmAll four members of the group contributed to the lyrics of this haunting songPaul McCartney’s ‘Blackbird’ — a longing for changeThought to be one of the top 10 most covered songs, it has lent itself to jazz piano, funky soul and reggaeWhile My Guitar Gently Weeps — George Harrison’s song began life as a folksy balladThe track became one of The Beatles’ finest moments — thanks to Eric Clapton’s uncredited guitar playingGot to Get You Into My Life — how Paul McCartney channelled US R&BThe Beatles’ 1966 track was an outright homage to the band’s African-American heroes