The US is due to start imposing tariffs on Friday on $34bn of imports from China and Beijing is set to target an equal amount as the nascent trade war between the two largest economies continues to build. Add that to the pile of tariffs and counter-tariffs growing across the Atlantic and North America, and the value of trade covered by the economic wars that President Donald Trump has launched will race through the $100bn mark by the end of this week.

But that’s just the beginning.

Before long Mr Trump’s trade wars could easily surge through the trillion-dollar mark. That is likely to be economically consequential for both the US and the world. It would be equivalent to a quarter or more of the US’s $3.9tn total trade with the world last year and cover at least 6 per cent of global merchandise trade (worth $17.5bn in 2017, according to the World Trade Organization).

Here are three reasons to think that trillion-dollar trade war scenario is not wholly implausible:

1. The Trump-China wars could soon be the $600bn wars

The $34bn in Chinese imports being targeted by the Trump administration in the tariffs that take effect on July 6 are roughly equivalent in value to a month of imports from China.

In this tranche a 25 per cent import tax will be applied on 818 products ranging from water boilers and lathes to industrial robots and electric cars. In return, Beijing will on July 6 begin charging a similar tariff on a list that includes soyabeans, seafood and crude oil.

Both countries have also issued further product lists that would take the total trade covered to $50bn on each side.

But, angered by China’s retaliation, Mr Trump in June ordered up a further $200bn list to be targeted for a 10 per cent tariff and threatened to go for another $200bn beyond that. To which Beijing has vowed its own response.

To put the US’s $450bn in tariff threats in perspective, the country’s total imports in goods from China last year were worth $505.5bn while US exports to China reached a record $129.9bn.

It is not alarmist to say that we could be just months away from most, if not all, of that $635.4bn in trade being hit with new tariffs and China using other asymmetrical forms of retaliation to fill the gap.

2. The Trump auto wars could be worth even more than $600bn

In a televised interview on Sunday the US president called his plan to impose tariffs on imported cars and parts in the name of US national security “the big one” among his trade earthquakes. And that is certainly how the EU and others see it.

According to official data, the US imported $191.7bn in cars and light trucks in 2017 and a further $143.1bn in parts for a total of $334.8bn.

An investigation into whether imports of foreign cars represent a threat to US national security is under way. And while it is easy to mock the idea that a BMW or Toyota might endanger any nation’s security, the Trump administration has made clear it sees defending its manufacturing industry as a national security priority. The same justification was used to impose steel and aluminium tariffs earlier this year.

As he did with the metals tariffs, Mr Trump seems to believe the auto tariffs will give him leverage over the EU and Japan in trade negotiations as well as over Canada and Mexico in the continuing talks over an updated North American Free Trade Agreement.

Mr Trump is dialling up the pressure to force capitulation. For that reason alone the idea that the US could impose 20 per cent tariffs on some or all of those imports should not be dismissed as far-fetched. And any US tariffs are likely to be met with retaliation.

Not all retaliation is likely to be as extreme as the potential US tariffs. EU officials have been working on a plan to target upwards of €10bn in US goods for retaliation if it goes ahead with tariffs on the $61.2bn in cars and parts it imported from the EU in 2017.

But in the extreme scenario — of like-for-like, tit-for-tat tariffs — more than $650bn in global trade would be covered, with consequences for companies globally.

3. Don’t forget about Nafta

Often lost in the global conversation is the fact that the US trades more with Canada and Mexico ($1.1tn) than it does with China, Japan, Germany and the UK combined.

Having railed about the “disaster” he sees in the existing 24-year-old version of Nafta for years, Mr Trump is now seeking to renegotiate it with the arrival of a new president in Mexico adding to the complexity.

Canada and Mexico have resisted US demands that it include new elements such as a clause that would have the pact expire every five years.

But the US has injected more uncertainty into the talks with its decision to hit Canada and Mexico with the steel and aluminium tariffs as well as the auto threat. US imports of cars and parts from its Nafta partners — much of which came from US carmakers’ own factories — were worth more than $158.3bn in 2017. US exports of the same to Canada and Mexico were worth $87.8bn.