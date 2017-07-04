Royal Bank of Scotland shareholders are perpetual ragamuffins, noses pressed again the window of a sweet shop where other kids are getting treats. Their latest cause for envy comes via competing bid approaches for Worldpay. The UK-listed payments group could be sold for an equity valuation of £8.3bn. RBS, largely owned by UK taxpayers since a bailout, sold Worldpay to private equity for a quarter of that sum six years ago.

Hard work and investment by Bain, Advent and successive managements partly explain why Worldpay is worth more now. So does a nascent round of consolidation in the fragmented payments processing business, also reflected in bid rumours concerning Nets of Denmark. Online shopping means electronic payments are proliferating, bringing rewards to companies with scale. Liberalisation of access to bank customers makes Europe a particularly tempting opportunity.

JPMorgan is vying with Vantis for Worldpay. Both are big in US payments but need to bulk up across the ocean. The bank and the American payments group are worth $330bn and $13bn, respectively. No prizes for guessing who can go highest. Other payment companies may nevertheless join what already looks like a hot auction.

No buyer ever underpaid in one of those. The shares accordingly bounced 28 per cent. A purchaser should be able to justify a premium of 30 per cent or more. Worldpay’s global ecommerce division increased revenues by a fifth to £386m last year. More than half of that dropped through to underlying earnings before interest tax, depreciation and amortisation.

A premium of one-third of the undisturbed price would give Worldpay an enterprise value of £10bn. The takeout multiple would be a vertiginous 19.6 times forecast ebitda of £508m, according to S&P CIQ data. To wrangle the number down towards 15 times — where payments processors typically trade — the acquirer would need to cut annual costs by more than £250m. That should be feasible. Growth is healthy and expenses were more than £600m last year.

Happy days for those who bought into Worldpay via a 2015 flotation that valued it at £6bn. More gloom for RBS investors. Collywobbles, too, for Little Englanders confronted with two US groups pitching to buy a British tech contender on Independence Day. Call it reverse colonialism.

