The Bank of England is set to raise interest rates to their highest level since 2008 this week, and investors are worried about the impact of rising rates on US commercial real estate. Plus, the FT’s James Kynge explains the decline in Chinese investment into Europe.

Mentioned in this podcast:

Bank of England set to raise rates to highest level since 2008

US lenders warned that commercial property is ‘next shoe to drop’

Chinese investment in Europe falls as watchdogs increase scrutiny

