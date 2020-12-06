Australia starts training dogs to sniff out Covid-19
Australian authorities have begun a project to train 14 dogs to detect Covid-19, the country’s border security force announced on Sunday.
The joint venture between the Australian Border Force’s National Detector Dog Program Facility and the University of Adelaide is expected to publish its results in early 2021.
“Covid-19 detector dogs could potentially provide an efficient, reliable and complementary screening method as part of a future suite of biosecurity strategies in Australia,” ABF said in a statement.
Previous studies have shown dogs can detect certain odours, known as volatile organic compounds, produced by the human body’s response to viral infections.
Anne-Lise Chaber of the University of Adelaide’s School of Animal and Veterinary Sciences said the training would test the accuracy of the dogs in detecting the compounds.
“Dogs could be deployed in airports and also be used to screen staff in hospitals and travellers in quarantine,” Dr Chaber said.
The dogs would not be used to directly “sniff” people, ABF said, but would be trained to detect volatile organic compounds in sweat samples.
Ex-mayor Giuliani tests positive for virus
Rudolph Giuliani, the former New York City mayor who became Donald Trump's personal lawyer, has tested positive for coronavirus, the US president announced on Twitter on Sunday.
Mr Giuliani has been leading legal efforts by the Trump administration to overturn November's presidential election result, although most cases brought by his team have been dismissed often by Republican-appointed judges.
Singapore shuts restaurant over mingling
Singapore authorities ordered a Korean restaurant to close for 10 days after it allowed a group of 13 to mingle between tables, the health ministry said at the weekend.
The Seoul Garden restaurant in Tampines was told to shut from December 5-14 after investigations revealed that the restaurant had failed to ensure “safe management measures”.
Although the family members were seated at separate tables of five or fewer persons per table, “investigations revealed that there had been mingling among them”, the ministry said in a statement.
“The restaurant did not take reasonable steps to prevent the intermingling between tables on its premises,” it added.
One in three UK adults say they won’t get vaccinated
More than a third of UK adults would not accept a coronavirus vaccine, a weekend poll found.
Although 60 per cent now think a vaccine will become available to the general public, 35 per cent said they were unlikely to receive a jab, according to the survey by Opinium Research.
Of those, 55 per cent were concerned it might have side effects, 48 per cent worried it would not be safe and 47 per cent thought it would not be effective.
The poll found 39 per cent of respondents supported loosening of social and business restrictions over Christmas, while 32 per cent opposed them.
Only 23 per cent of respondents said they would spend Christmas with their parents.
The proportion of people who plan to spend Christmas alone this year has doubled to 8 per cent.
Opinium surveyed 2002 UK adults on December 3-4.
China reports locally transmitted case in Tianjin
China announced it had detected a locally transmitted case in Tianjin among 18 cases reported on Sunday, according to the National Health Commission.
China has reported a total of 86,619 cases, with 4,634 fatalities as of Saturday.
Hong Kong’s Centre for Health Protection reported 101 more positive cases, making a relaxation of social restrictions unlikely in the lead-up to Christmas and the calendar new year.
Hong Kong has reported 6,803 cases since the pandemic began.
Queen Mary Hospital said on Friday that a 38-year-old man confirmed with
Covid-19 infection on November 27 had died, bringing Hong Kong's death toll to 110.
News you might have missed …
Britain’s NHS said on Sunday it would begin vaccinating patients against coronavirus at dozens of hospital hubs from Tuesday at the start of the biggest immunisation programme in history. People aged 80 and over as well as care home workers will be first to receive the jab, along with high-risk NHS workers.
Several million fewer Britons will receive the world’s first approved vaccine against Covid-19 this year than the government had hoped, due to manufacturing delays in October. The UK government admitted that the bulk of the 40m BioNTech/Pfizer vaccine doses it had ordered would not be rolled out until 2021.
Spanish, German, Japanese and American forces variously colonised, occupied and administered the islands of Palau before they gained independence in 1994. Today, isolation is Palau’s very selling point and this pristine and precious realm is now guarded carefully by its 22,000 inhabitants.
British Christmas dinners are under threat from a shortage of luxury turkeys, as the pandemic forces millions of would-be holidaymakers to stay at home this festive season. Producers said holiday money saved by wealthier households was being used to plan luxurious Christmas lunches.
Ford is pushing back the delivery date for two of its Bronco models because of coronavirus-related problems at its suppliers. Customers will have to wait until the summer of 2021 to purchase the two- and four-door models, instead of this spring. About 190,000 people have made reservations to buy the vehicles.
UK housebuilder Berkeley has called on the government to make a cut in the tax on property transactions permanent, warning that the pandemic and Brexit still risked inflicting damage on a housing market that has so far emerged relatively unscathed from a year of economic turmoil.
Russia’s most notorious cyber security company, Kaspersky, is trying to diversify into anti-drone technology and online voting products. Founder Eugene Kaspersky said he has no “hard data” to confirm allegations that Russian-backed hackers sought to infiltrate medical research bodies to steal data on Covid-19 vaccines.
When West Ham United hosted Manchester United at the London Stadium on Saturday evening, it was the first Premier League match to be played in front of paying spectators since March. The league’s 20 member clubs have lost well over £1bn in revenues because of games being played “behind closed doors” since June.
