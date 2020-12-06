Australian authorities have begun a project to train 14 dogs to detect Covid-19, the country’s border security force announced on Sunday.

The joint venture between the Australian Border Force’s National Detector Dog Program Facility and the University of Adelaide is expected to publish its results in early 2021.

“Covid-19 detector dogs could potentially provide an efficient, reliable and complementary screening method as part of a future suite of biosecurity strategies in Australia,” ABF said in a statement.

Previous studies have shown dogs can detect certain odours, known as volatile organic compounds, produced by the human body’s response to viral infections.

Anne-Lise Chaber of the University of Adelaide’s School of Animal and Veterinary Sciences said the training would test the accuracy of the dogs in detecting the compounds.

“Dogs could be deployed in airports and also be used to screen staff in hospitals and travellers in quarantine,” Dr Chaber said.

The dogs would not be used to directly “sniff” people, ABF said, but would be trained to detect volatile organic compounds in sweat samples.