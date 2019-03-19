The leaders of four pro-EU political parties have criticised Jeremy Corbyn’s insistence on seeking a softer Brexit deal as they held their first ever formal meeting in Parliament.

Mr Corbyn has blown hot and cold on the idea of a second referendum, in contrast to the SNP, Liberal Democrats, Plaid Cymru and Greens — who are seeking to overturn Brexit altogether.

During their meeting in the Commons, Mr Corbyn discussed the idea that Theresa May’s deal should be put to a public vote if she cannot push it through Parliament.

But in a statement afterwards, Labour said: “Should there not be a majority in Parliament for May’s deal or a public vote, Corbyn called on the other parties to engage constructively to find a parliamentary majority for a close economic relationship with the EU.”

That prompted a frosty reply from the other leaders, who urged Labour to back a second referendum before the “window of opportunity” closes.

“Whether it is a Labour or Conservative Brexit jobs, public services and the environment will suffer,” they said. They called on Labour to “honour their promises” of backing a public vote with an option of remaining in the EU.

One person in the room said it was obvious that Corbyn was “still very much committed to his Brexit plan”.

Mr Corbyn, a lifetime opponent of the European Union, was only reluctantly persuaded to join the Remain campaign in 2016. Since then he has only been dragged towards the idea of accepting a second referendum in certain circumstances — amid rising anger from Labour grassroots members who largely want to stay in the EU.

Vince Cable, the Lib Dem leader, accused Mr Corbyn of being in favour of a second referendum “in principle, but not in practice”.

Sir Vince said he was “somewhat frustrated that the Labour party hasn’t really shifted.”

A key sticking point is Labour’s unwillingness to support Theresa May’s Brexit deal even if the prime minister agreed to put it to a referendum.

“They would not countenance a People’s Vote if the government’s deal was on the ballot paper,” said Sir Vince. “What would be on the ballot paper?”

Mr Corbyn was urged to attend a pro-second referendum march in London on Saturday. However, despite a history of attending protests, he declined.

Both Keir Starmer, the Europhile shadow Brexit secretary, and Seumas Milne, Labour’s Eurosceptic head of strategy, were present at Tuesday’s meeting. Mr Milne did more of the talking, according to one person present.