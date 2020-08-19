The Financial Times is currently planning the third edition of the FT High-Growth Companies Asia-Pacific ranking, to be published early in 2021.

This year, the FT is developing the list not only with international data partner Statista but also with its sister publication, the Nikkei Asian Review. Together, we will be looking to identify Asia-Pacific companies with some of the strongest revenue growth between the years 2016 and 2019.

The ranking will be featured in a special report in a weekday edition of the FT newspaper and on FT.com. Last year’s report can be found here. Special editorial coverage is also planned in the Nikkei Asian Review.

To determine whether to include your company in this high-profile list, we invite you to send us your revenue figures for 2016 and 2019 along with some additional information, including your company’s headcount at the end of those years.

Potential candidates will be contacted by Statista or can put their name forward via this site. Please register and provide this data by November 30 2020.

The complete list of Asia-Pacific high-growth companies 2020 EXPLORE THE CURRENT RANKING HERE

Why should my company participate?

NEW BUSINESS OPPORTUNITIES

Inclusion in the list is a visible and public acknowledgment of your company’s performance that extends far beyond your specific industry and country. It will also generate attention for your business on the part of potential partners, customers, and investors around the world.

EMPLOYER BRANDING

Corporate growth usually generates demand for new employees. Being featured in the high-profile ranking will not only increase awareness of you as an employer, it also gives potential employees an understanding of your company’s future potential.

EFFECTIVE MEDIA COVERAGE

The ranking will be covered in a special report, a third section within the weekday edition of the FT newspaper and on FT.com. While the full ranking will be published online, FT reporters will focus on particularly interesting companies, sectors and trends in the articles of a special report that will appear in both print and on FT.com.

REPUTATION

Winners will also have the opportunity to license a special logo that states they are one of APAC’s High Growth companies¹.

ACCESS TO MORE THAN 1M FACTS

All participants that provide us with data about their company will receive a free two-week Statista corporate subscription trial — irrespective of whether or not they are among the top companies selected for inclusion in the list.

Who is eligible?

In order to be included in the ranking your company must meet the following criteria:

Headquartered in one of the following Asia-Pacific locations: Australia, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Macau, Malaysia, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand or Vietnam

Revenues of at least $100,000 in 2016

Revenues of at least $1m in 2019

Entrepreneurial independence (the company must not be a subsidiary)

The revenue growth between 2016 and 2019 was primarily organic (eg not primarily via acquisitions)

Share price has not fallen 50 per cent or more since 2019 (if the company is listed on a stock exchange)

How do I register?

STEP ONE: ONLINE REGISTRATION

Please register with Statista by November 30 2020. Alternatively, you can download the form and send it to High-Growth-Companies-Asia-Pacific@statista.com upon completion. You can find the English version of the form here.

STEP TWO: VERIFICATION OF REVENUE INFORMATION

Your revenue data needs to be verified. Please use one of the forms below for this purpose. The form must be signed in person by a managing director or a member of your executive committee (CEO or CFO). It must then be sent to Statista by email, fax, or mail. All necessary address details can be found on the form.

• Online registration PDF: English, Japanese, Korean

• Verification form PDF: English, Japanese, Korean



Contact details Should you have any additional questions or would otherwise like to contact us, please email High-Growth-Companies-Asia-Pacific@statista.com.

¹ The use of the label and the word-and-image logo ‘High-growth companies Asia Pacific’ for marketing purposes is subject to a one-off payment of a licence fee. Inclusion in the ranking, however, is completely free of charge.



