Banks face paying up to £18bn in compensation to customers who were mis-sold payment protection insurance, following a key legal ruling.

A judge has ruled that a couple who were mis-sold PPI are entitled to receive all of the 76 per cent commission they paid unwittingly in compensation.

Lawyers say the ruling could set a precedent and lead to thousands of other claims for full compensation of hidden costs.

The Financial Conduct Authority told banks last year that commissions comprising more than 50 per cent of customers’ premiums are unfair, and that anything over this point should be paid back by banks.

However, lawyers now argue that customers should have all the commission paid back and not just that over 50 per cent.

£7,985 The commission received by Paragon Personal Finance, 76 per cent of the premium

Christopher and Joanne Doran took a case against Paragon Personal Finance, arguing that they were not informed about the size of the commission.

They approached a credit broker in 2004 for a loan of £30,000, and signed an agreement for the sum of £40,500, made up of a £30,000 loan and a PPI policy with a premium of £10,500.

Paragon Personal Finance received commission of £7,985.46, or 76 per cent of the PPI premium, from the insurer.

Judge Pearson at Manchester county court on June 26 ruled that the Dorans would not have taken the policy if they had known about the level of commission.

He ordered Paragon Personal Finance to pay the full PPI premium and accrued interest – not just the 26 per cent they would have paid in compliance with FCA guidance. The judge ordered the Dorans to be repaid £17,345.37, representing the full premium plus interest.

Lawyers in the Doran case said the FCA guidance is “fundamentally flawed”. Elis Gomer, commercial barrister at St John’s Buildings in Manchester, has calculated that if the ruling was enforced consistently customers could get an extra £18bn.

“This will send shockwaves through the banks,” he told the FT. Banks would continue to offer the lower FCA approved figure but customers could challenge it, he said.

The chambers forecast that 10m customers could claim under the Plevin rules. The average PPI payout is £2,750, and average commission levels were 67 per cent. That could mean as much as £18bn could be claimed.

Paragon Bank, which owns Paragon Personal Finance, said it could appeal. “We believe this decision is at odds with other cases heard recently and does not create a precedent. The Doran case is one of a handful of legacy cases for Paragon and we are considering our position regarding appeal.”