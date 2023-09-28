House, Fresnaye, R110mn ($5.75mn)

Where In the foothills of Lion’s Head mountain and a five-minute walk from the start of one of the peak’s hiking paths. The property is close to the Bantry Bay area, which has a rocky coastline and is known for being one of the less windy suburbs in Cape Town.

What A contemporary house with four bedrooms and five bathrooms spread across four levels, three of which can be accessed via a lift. The entire top floor is dedicated to the primary suite which includes a walk-in dressing room.

Why Given its elevated position, the property’s balconies and large terrace have expansive views of the coastal suburbs below and out to the Atlantic Ocean.

Who Lew Geffen Sotheby’s International Realty

© M.Hillermann

House, Oranjezicht, R69.995mn

Where On the edge of Table Mountain’s nature reserve in the suburb of Oranjezicht. The property is just south of the city centre, which lies in City Bowl, a natural amphitheatre-shaped area bordered by the nearby mountains. Cape Town’s airport is about 25 minutes away by car.

What A five-bedroom, six-bathroom house and two separate units with their own kitchen facilities. The property includes an indoor pool, sauna, Jacuzzi, hammam steam room, yoga studio and dedicated children’s area.

Why The house has been designed to reflect its mountainous backdrop, with the use of wood and concrete, curved cantilevers and an outdoor pool which is home to freshwater prawns.

Who Savills

House, Camps Bay, R100mn

Where Close to Camps Bay beach on the western coast of the Cape Peninsula. The house is a 20-minute walk from Table Mountain’s Kasteelspoort, a starting point for hikes to the cable car and summit.

What A property with more than 800 sq m of living space, including a five-bedroom house and a two-bedroom suite with its own entrance.

Why The open-plan living space on the top floor leads to a deck with a heated pool and Jacuzzi, with views of the ocean and the Lion’s Head and Twelve Apostles mountains.

Who Engel & Völkers

House, Fresnaye, R120mn

Where In Fresnaye, on a road that borders the greenery surrounding Signal Hill and Lion’s Head mountain. Queen’s Beach is a 25-minute walk or 5-minute drive.

What A house with nine bedrooms, all en-suite. The primary suite also has its own study and lounge. Given its position between Signal Hill and the coastline, the house has ocean and mountain views.

Why The property’s recreational and entertainment spaces include a 20-person dine-in wine cellar, bar, tennis court, pool, gym and sauna.

Who Lew Geffen Sotheby’s International Realty

Villa, Clifton, R195mn

Where At the foot of Lion’s Head mountain in the oceanfront area of Clifton, which is known for its four white sand beaches, each with its own distinct character. The city centre is roughly 15 minutes away by car, while the airport is 25-50 minutes away, depending on traffic.

What A five-bedroom, seven-bathroom contemporary villa with a glass facade looking out to the Atlantic Ocean. The property’s open-plan living room leads on to a terrace and pool through floor-to-ceiling, blue UV glass doors.

Why The villa has solar panels on its roof, a diesel generator and back-up batteries, making it self-sufficient.

Who Savills

