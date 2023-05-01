From the rise of ChatGPT to job cuts at companies such as Meta and Amazon, tech has dominated the headlines in 2023. On this episode of Night School, the Financial Times’ innovation editor, John Thornhill, breaks down the biggest tech stories of the year so far. He tells US managing editor Peter Spiegel how artificial intelligence will revolutionise healthcare, who is winning in the global tech race, and what’s in store for blockchain’s future. This series is made in collaboration with Blinkist. To hear more conversations like this, check out the Blinkist app.

