The FT’s first Tech Champions survey, in 2021, focused on companies’ responses to the Covid pandemic. If that now seems like a distant memory, it is because the disruptions have kept on coming.

Businesses, today, are having to rethink their supply chains as Russia’s war with Ukraine continues and tensions simmer between the US and China. At the same time, persistent inflation — and governments’ attempts to rein it in — are squeezing budgets. Pressure to switch to green energy is still growing as climate change bites. Meanwhile, the rise of artificial intelligence is presenting a threat to established ways of working — and an opportunity for innovation.

Do you know of companies that are rising to these challenges? If so, please nominate them for the Financial Times’s “Tech Champions of 2023” project.

In conjunction with Workday, we aim to showcase UK and European businesses, and other organisations, that are using technology to adapt to new risks and opportunities.

Nominate a Tech Champion Click this link to our online entry form. It takes less than a minute to fill in. Multiple nominations are permitted.

As with last year’s Tech Champions, we are looking for examples of innovation that can help companies — and society — overcome the problems posed by geopolitical turmoil, economic headwinds and disruptive AI.

Nominations are now open and can be submitted by filling in a very short online form. FT journalists will also contribute to the process, research the entries, and help to draw up a shortlist.

A panel of judges will then study the companies nominated and select the best examples from different sectors, naming them “Tech Champions of 2023”. We invite entries from the following sectors:

Sector categories Banking, payments & ecommerce Logistics Education and training Manufacturing Energy Markets & financial services Healthcare Media IT & cyber security Professional services

Those companies and organisations selected as “Tech Champions of 2023” will be showcased in a special online report in November.

Accompanying articles will profile them and their senior management — and examine their approach to innovation, their perseverance, and their technical ingenuity.

To make a nomination, please click this link to our short online entry form, which takes less than a minute to fill in.

There is no limit on entries — readers may make multiple nominations, across all of the sectors. The closing date for entries is September 8, 2023.