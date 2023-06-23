The prize fund for Premium Bonds will rise to its highest level in more than a decade, in terms of the percentage of the total money invested, as National Savings & Investments boosts efforts to raise cash amid increasing interest rates.

The state-backed operator said this week it would increase the prize fund rate to 3.7 per cent from July. The provider also raised the rate on its junior Isa product to 3.65 per cent, up from 3.4 per cent.



NS&I’s improved Premium Bond offer comes at a time when rates have ballooned, forcing it to react to a challenging market. Chancellor Jeremy Hunt in March tasked it with raising £7.5bn, an additional £1.4bn, for the exchequer in the 2023-23 financial year.

On Thursday, the Bank of England increased rates by a further 50 basis point, up to 5 per cent. Central bankers’ attempts to wrestle with a period of sustained inflation, has meant savings products have become more competitive than in the past decade.

NS&I’s decision to focus on higher-value prizes reflects the declining appeal of its lowest-value prize in a period of high inflation, according to Sarah Coles, head of personal finance at platform Hargreaves Lansdown.

The number of £25 prizes NS&I pays to Premium Bond holders each month will be cut drastically to 1.5mn from 2.1mn, while the number of larger sums between £50 and £100,000 will be increased. Coles said this decision was a “sensible” step to maintain the product’s appeal.

However, the average Premium Bond saver does not achieve the stipulated rate as the distribution of prizes is skewed towards very large awards won by few people.

Premium Bonds remain advantageous for additional and higher rate taxpayers who have a nil and £500 personal savings allowance respectively, as prizes are tax-free.

Bank of England data showed that household deposits in all NS&I’s products slowed to £1.6bn in April, down from £3.8bn the previous month. This is despite net flows to banks and building societies in the same period increasing to £7.4bn as competitive rates drew more consumers to save.

NS&I’s second and third most popular products, the direct saver account and income bonds, will continue to offer 2.85 per cent, even though these were last revised in February and interest rates have changed significantly since.

The state owned provider lags behind other mainstream lenders — the best easy-access rates on offer are around 4 per cent — because, it says, it avoids competing more aggressively on rates to prevent distortions in the savings market.

NS&I’s direct saver account’s main benefit is a high deposit limit of £2mn, according to David Penney, a chartered financial planner at Penney, Ruddy & Winter. This is well above conventional limits offered on savings accounts between £250,000 and £500,000.

Penney added that mortgage holders deciding on whether to overpay on their current mortgage due to advantageous terms, might consider NS&I or another high interest savings account to build up their pot before paying a single lump sum as the term ends.