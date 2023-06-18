Jump to comments sectionPrint this page

This article, picked by a teacher with suggested questions, is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.

Read all our philosophy picks here.

Specification:

  • Moral philosophy

Click to view the article below and then answer the questions:

We need to examine the beliefs of today’s tech luminaries

  • What is longtermism?

  • Is longtermism morally defensible?

Jack Robertson, Queen Elizabeth’s School Barnet

Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Reuse this content (opens in new window) CommentsJump to comments section

Follow the topics in this article

Comments