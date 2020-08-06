The New York attorney-general has sued to dissolve the National Rifle Association, accusing its powerful leader, Wayne LaPierre, and a coterie of top executives of siphoning off millions of dollars from the formidable US gun lobbying group.

Letitia James, the attorney-general, called the NRA “a breeding ground for greed, abuse and blatant illegality” and said it had “gone unchecked for decades while top executives funnelled millions into their own pockets.”

Her lawsuit seeks to dissolve the NRA, which has charitable legal status, as well as to remove Mr LaPierre and other executives and require them to pay millions of dollars in restitution.

This is a developing story.