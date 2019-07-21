Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

David Pilling takes us on a tour of the African ghetto he visited with Bobi Wine, the rap singer turned politician, who has confirmed he will challenge Yoweri Museveni for the presidency of Uganda in 2021.





Contributors: Alec Russell, editor of FT Weekend, and David Pilling, Africa editor. Producer: Fiona Symon. Music clip: Kyarenga by Bobi Wine

