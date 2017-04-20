BMW’s strong profits beat expectations

BMW posted strong profits that easily beat expectations and forced the German carmaker to post earnings ahead of schedule because of its upbeat results.

BMW is the third German carmaker this month to post results early because they were much stronger than forecast. It raises hopes that sales in the sector is still to peak. German companies must post results before schedule if they are not in line with market expectations.

Sales among the Munich-based company’s BMW, Mini and Rolls-Royce brands increased 5.3 per cent to a record 587,237 vehicles in the first quarter, with profit before tax rising by 27 per cent to €3bn.

Combined, the results of the three big German carmakers — BMW, Volkswagen and Daimler — show that profit and sales remain healthy despite widespread concerns that 2016 represented the top of the sales cycle for the sector.

VW on Tuesday reported “significantly” higher earnings than expected in the third quarter, reflecting efforts to control costs as the German group seeks to draw a line under the 2015 diesel emissions scandal. It said its quarterly operating profit was €4.4bn, about 20 per cent higher than analysts’ forecasts.

Daimler, the maker of Mercedes, said last week that first-quarter earnings before interest and taxes had climbed 87 per cent to €4bn, as sales jumped 16 per cent and margins expanded from 7 per cent to 9.8 per cent.

“We find it remarkable that ‘peak cycle bears’ are still sticking to their calls, despite stronger earnings momentum and extremely low valuations,” said Arndt Ellinghorst, analyst at Evercore ISI.

Read more on German carmakers’ results

VW reports ‘significantly’ higher earnings than expected

Mercedes-Benz sales underpin strong numbers at Daimler

However, the better than expected quarter for BMW was driven by a series of one-offs rather than a lift in margins.

Operating margins in its auto unit were 9 per cent, slimmer than the 9.4 per cent figure a year ago as BMW increased investments in research and development to keep up with a host of new rivals in the car market.

BMW shares fell slightly after the results, as the earnings highlighted how it is lagging behind rival Daimler.

“I wouldn’t say [BMW is] struggling, but it’s a matter of fact that top-line growth is still going stronger at Daimler,” said Patrick Hummel, analyst at UBS. “They keep gaining market share versus BMW, but both produced stellar quarters.”

BMW’s figures were driven by a revised valuation for Here, a mapping service it jointly purchased with Daimler and Audi in 2015, which lifted profits by €183m.

Another €122m came from the “other” category, “driven mainly by valuation effects”, BMW said.

BMW also recorded a higher contribution from its joint venture in China.

“I think 2017 . . . looks like a strong start in the key regions. There is still a question mark in the US, but overall we expect there will be earnings growth in 2017 versus last year,” said Mr Hummel.

None of the three German carmakers raised their annual earnings guidance, however, and BMW said it continued to expect operating margins between 8 and 10 per cent for the full year.