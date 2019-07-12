Since Martin Sorrell jumped ship from ad giant WPP just over a year ago, its market value has sunk lower in the water by a fifth. Newish captain Mark Read had to find a way of lightening the load. Kantar is the ballast most easily jettisoned. He is selling 60 per cent of the market data business to Bain Capital at an enterprise value of $4bn (£3.2bn).

Captain Read can claim a victory, even though the price is less than some analysts initially expected. Getting Kantar off WPP’s consolidated accounts counts as a win.

The sales growth of Kantar has trailed the group of which it is part in 45 of the past 50 quarters. Last year’s group operating profit margin would have been 30 basis points higher at 13.4 per cent without the unit and Kantar’s enterprise value on sale of 8.2 times trailing ebitda beats WPP’s group figure of just over 7 times.

Mr Read has promised to streamline WPP, improving top-line growth while also simplifying the structure. In the process, net debt to ebitda would fall from 2.2 times last year — the highest since 2009. Around £1.5bn of the cash proceeds will reduce the debt ratio towards 1.5 times, the lower end of the target range. WPP will return another £1bn to shareholders. Hopeful investors have pushed the share price ahead of rival Publicis this year.

The hardest sailing comes next — getting WPP’s revenues growing again. In the previous regime WPP just bought bigger boats, growing its business by adding crew members with each new agency acquisition. Getting clients to buy more services is not easy, particularly in the stuttering consumer goods sector. With the likes of Google and Facebook aggressively taking share in digital advertising, WPP faces a continuous struggle just holding on to clients, never mind gaining new ones.

WPP needs more account wins, such as it has this year with Centrica, Eurostar and Gap in the US. Whether WPP can bring in clients without big acquisitions, is the real test of Mr Read’s seamanship.