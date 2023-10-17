Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Isas, or individual savings accounts, in the UK are tax-free vehicles that have made millions of investors richer since their launch in 1999. The government is now considering a shake-up that would simplify “a complex landscape” of Isa products - but questions have been raised about fractional shares, which are traded by tens of thousands of younger investors. Host Claer Barrett discusses the basics of using Isas to save and invest, as well as what the government might have in store, with Jason Hollands, managing director of the online investment platform Bestinvest, Sarah Coles, head of personal finance at Hargreaves Lansdown and Brian Byrnes, head of personal finance at the savings and investment app, Moneybox.

The Money Clinic podcast is a general discussion around financial topics and does not constitute an investment recommendation or individual financial advice. For that, you'll need to find an independent financial adviser.

