Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

This week, we talk to harpist Mary Lattimore. Mary is known for her earthy, experimental music and has collaborated with musicians like Kurt Vile and Kesha. As she releases her new album, Goodbye, Hotel Arkada, she tells guest host Lulu Smyth about what it's like to compose and perform in a whole new way on the 47-string instrument.

-------

We love hearing from you. You can email us at ftweekendpodcast@ft.com. We’re on Twitter @ftweekendpod, and Lilah is on Instagram and Twitter @lilahrap.

-------

Links:

– Mary’s new album Goodbye, Hotel Arkada is out now.

– ‘Baltic Birch’ and ‘It Feels Like Floating’ are from Mary’s 2018 album Hundreds of Days.

– Mary is touring a number of cities in the US, including Brooklyn, New York on November 3-5th.

– You can follow Mary on X @marylattimore and Instagram @maryoverthere

-------

Special FT subscription offers for Weekend listeners, from 50% off a digital subscription to a $1/£1/€1 trial, are here: http://ft.com/weekendpodcast.

-------

Original music by Metaphor Music. Mixing and sound design by Breen Turner and Sam Giovinco.

Clips courtesy of Ghostly International.

Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com

View our accessibility guide.