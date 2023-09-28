We’ll send you a myFT Daily Digest email rounding up the latest Ukraine news every morning.

While Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has sparked a notable rise in state-sponsored cyber attacks, the digital catastrophe that was feared has not yet transpired. As the conflict evolves, what does the threat landscape look like and how can businesses, government and individuals prepare?

In this panel session from the FT Live Cyber Resilience Summit, on 21 September, experts discuss:

How is Russia’s war on Ukraine impacting business risk?

How might tensions between China and the West translate into cyber attacks on private businesses?

Will geopolitics affect how and where businesses invest in new technologies? What does this mean for global supply chains?

Click the play button, below.