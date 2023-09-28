Jump to comments sectionPrint this page

While Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has sparked a notable rise in state-sponsored cyber attacks, the digital catastrophe that was feared has not yet transpired. As the conflict evolves, what does the threat landscape look like and how can businesses, government and individuals prepare?

In this panel session from the FT Live Cyber Resilience Summit, on 21 September, experts discuss:  

  • How is Russia’s war on Ukraine impacting business risk? 

  • How might tensions between China and the West translate into cyber attacks on private businesses? 

  • Will geopolitics affect how and where businesses invest in new technologies? What does this mean for global supply chains?

Panellists

Mehul Srivastava, cyber security correspondent, Financial Times (moderator)

Robert Liscouski, CEO, Quantum Computing, Inc

Nathalie Jaarsma, former Dutch ambassador-at-large for security policy & cyber

Ian Walker, assistant legal attaché, FBI

Charlotte Lindsey, chief public policy officer, Cyber Peace Institute

Steve Ramsden, chief information security officer, Global Fund

