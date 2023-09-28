Video: Navigating a new era of cyber warfare
We’ll send you a myFT Daily Digest email rounding up the latest Ukraine news every morning.
While Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has sparked a notable rise in state-sponsored cyber attacks, the digital catastrophe that was feared has not yet transpired. As the conflict evolves, what does the threat landscape look like and how can businesses, government and individuals prepare?
In this panel session from the FT Live Cyber Resilience Summit, on 21 September, experts discuss:
How is Russia’s war on Ukraine impacting business risk?
How might tensions between China and the West translate into cyber attacks on private businesses?
Will geopolitics affect how and where businesses invest in new technologies? What does this mean for global supply chains?
Click the play button, below.
Panellists
Mehul Srivastava, cyber security correspondent, Financial Times (moderator)
Robert Liscouski, CEO, Quantum Computing, Inc
Nathalie Jaarsma, former Dutch ambassador-at-large for security policy & cyber
Ian Walker, assistant legal attaché, FBI
Charlotte Lindsey, chief public policy officer, Cyber Peace Institute
Steve Ramsden, chief information security officer, Global Fund
Comments