AT&T-owned WarnerMedia has sealed the US streaming rights to The Big Bang Theory for its upcoming HBO Max service, the latest in a series of pricey deals for beloved sitcoms as the streaming wars heat up.

The deal will be worth about $500m over five years, according to people familiar with the matter.

As media groups prepare to take on Netflix with their own streaming platforms, companies have scrambled to shore up fan-favourite shows to entice people to sign up for their services.

The Big Bang Theory, one of the most popular television shows of the past decade, was one of these crown jewels. Bob Greenblatt, the former NBCUniversal executive who AT&T hired to lead its streaming push, called the deal “a coup for our new offering”.

The prices of classic shows have soared as bidding wars emerged, even for programmes that have not aired live in decades. Netflix on Monday said it had won the global rights to Seinfeld beginning in 2021. The company is paying more than $500m over five years. In comparison, Hulu had bought the rights to Seinfeld in 2015 for about $20m a year.

The Big Bang Theory, a comedy produced by Chuck Lorre, ended its 12-year run on CBS in May. TBS, the cable network owned by WarnerMedia, currently airs reruns of the show, and has extended that contract to the end of 2028, the company said on Tuesday.

Earlier this year WarnerMedia inked the streaming rights to Friends, while NBCUniversal secured the rights to The Office — which will remove two of the most-watched shows on Netflix from the platform in 2020 and 2021.

Friends and The Big Bang Theory will sit alongside HBO’s full library on HBO Max, WarnerMedia’s upcoming streaming service, which is set to debut next spring. The service will also include new films produced by Hollywood’s Greg Berlanti and Reese Witherspoon.

NBCUniversal on Tuesday announced that its upcoming streaming service would be named Peacock and launch in April.

But as media companies prepare to do battle with Netflix, they must choose what content to restrict to their own streaming services, and what to make available on other platforms where hundreds of millions of people might watch it.

This will not only determine how valuable their streaming services might be — it will also directly impact revenues due to lost licensing revenue. MoffettNathanson analysts predict Disney’s streaming push will slice revenues for its film studio and media networks units by $1.4bn in financial 2020.