Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa has agreed to sell a majority stake in his Zozotown internet fashion empire to Yahoo Japan in a deal that could be worth $3.7bn as he prepares to become Elon Musk’s first private passenger for a flight around the Moon.

In a bid to expand its ecommerce business to compete against Amazon, Yahoo Japan said on Thursday it would launch a tender offer to buy up to a 50.1 per cent stake in Zozo for ¥2,620 ($24) per share. That represents a 21 per cent premium to Wednesday’s closing price.

Mr Maezawa, the 43-year-old founder of the Zozotown online marketplace, will step down as chief executive “to pursue a new path”, he wrote on Twitter. He will sell his 36 per cent stake in Zozo to Yahoo Japan for $2.2bn.

Shares in Zozo jumped as much as 19 per cent following the announcement, while Yahoo Japan briefly rose 5.7 per cent.

The Japanese entrepreneur has been a constant fascination of Japan’s tabloid magazines for his high-profile romances with celebrities and for his unusual background. Having skipped college, he played in a punk rock band before starting his own company.

$110.5m Yusaku Maezawa’s purchase price for a painting by Jean-Michel Basquiat

But his name became globally famous in 2017 after he paid $110.5m to purchase Jean-Michel Basquiat’s painting known as Skull, and again after he bought a ticket for a trip around the far side of the Moon in a rocket built by Mr Musk’s company SpaceX.

Yahoo Japan’s offer comes as some analysts had been bracing for slowing growth at Zozotown, a business that exploded in recent years to sell more than 7,300 brands as Japan’s younger consumers embraced online retail.

Mr Maezawa made his mark as an innovator, introducing the Zozosuit, a Spandex polka-dot bodysuit that some investors believed could revolutionise the way people buy clothes.

But the company has recently scaled back its ambitions after the high costs of the Zozosuit led to a 20 per cent year-on-year decline in annual net profit.

Mr Maezawa, who is Japan’s 22nd richest man with $2bn in assets, according to Forbes, briefly disappeared from Twitter earlier this year to focus on reviving the business. In its latest quarter, its operating profits rose 33 per cent from a year earlier but that was mostly due to lower distribution costs for the Zozosuit.

An analyst at LightStream Research who publishes on Smartkarma said the ¥2,620 offer price is attractive for Zozo shareholders, but added Mr Maezawa’s exit was a source of concern.

“Perhaps he overstayed his welcome, and perhaps he needs to settle various debts that he borrowed against his stock, but this is not a great show of confidence in the long-term future of the business,” the analyst wrote in a research note.

For Yahoo Japan, which is a subsidiary of SoftBank’s mobile unit, the deal would help to expand its ecommerce presence in fashion and its online payment business.



Yahoo Japan said shares in Zozo will remain listed, creating another case of a parent-child listing, which has been criticised by governance experts as a structure that is ripe for abuse of minority shareholders and conflict of interests.