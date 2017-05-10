Trump lashes out on Twitter after criticism of Comey sacking

Donald Trump issued strong words to critics of the firing on Tuesday of James Comey, the head of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, as his administration faces mounting controversy over the decision.

The Twitter rant began on Tuesday evening as Washington was digesting the move that appeared to catch many Congresspeople off guard. Mr Trump called the highest-ranking Senate Democrat “Cryin’ Chuck Schumer”, after Mr Schumer called for a special prosecutor to probe any ties between Mr Trump and Russia, something Mr Comey had been investigating.

Later, on Wednesday morning, Mr Trump looked to vindicate his decision to sack Mr Comey, by saying that “Comey lost the confidence of almost everyone in Washington, Republican and Democrat alike. When things calm down, they will be thanking me!”

After that, he took a swipe at Richard Blumenthal, a Democratic senator, who said after the Comey firing that there is a “looming constitutional crisis“.

“Watching Senator Richard Blumenthal speak of Comey is a joke. ‘Richie’ devised one of the greatest military frauds in US history,” Mr Trump said.

“For years, as a pol in Connecticut, Blumenthal would talk of his great bravery and conquests in Vietnam – except he was never there. When caught, he cried like a baby and begged for forgiveness…and now he is judge & jury. He should be the one who is investigated for his acts”.

Mr Trump’s criticism stems from 2010, when Mr Blumenthal was forced to admit that he had “misspoken” about his military service; having said he served “in” the Vietnam war, when actually he served in the Marine Reserves during the Vietnam war era.